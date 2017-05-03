HH won’t be taken to court this week

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema will not be taken to court this week and will spend the next weekend in jail.
Hichilema or HH as he is commonly called is facing treason charges and has been in detention for 22 days. He was due to appear in court on Thursday and Friday this week after an adjournment last week.
But Chief Justice Irene Mambilima has cancelled all court session between today and Friday.
Mambilima says judges, magistrates and lawyers will be attending a Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) Annual General Meeting.
Communicating on behalf of Mambilima, Acting Registrar of the Judiciary Charles Kafunda said that all court cases between May 3 and 5, 2017 be adjourned to further dates.
Last week, Lusaka magistrate David Simusamba allowed an inquiry into whether the treason charge which UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema is facing can hold in court.
Simusamba adjourned the treason case involving UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to May 4, 2017 after the State and HH’s defence team agreed to the preliminary inquiry.
HH’s lawyers submitted that Magistrate Simusamba had the power to make an order for the holding of a preliminary inquiry where the accused persons were appearing before it for offenses triable by the High Court.
Responding to the application, state prosecutor MP Lungu said: “We wish to state that we are not opposed to the said application. However your honour if it is pleasing to this honorable court, we have agreed with the defense team that the matter be adjourned…”
But now this inquiry won’t be heard this week meaning HH will have to spend more days in jail.
This is a joke hey? You cancel a treason charge to attend LAZ annual general meeting? I think this woman is telling us something here, and this something is that the charge of treason is trumped up and embarassing to the few decent left in our judiciary.
PM
May 3, 2017 at 12:38 pm
Please look at issues with a broader perspective. The treason charge is just one of the thousands of cases before the courts and so why just look at the treason? What about the prisoner who is waiting to here the final verdict to go to the gallows. However, the fact is that it is unreasonable to cancel court sessions over the LAZ meeting.
Amagenge
May 3, 2017 at 12:50 pm
Is it true that UPND is a tribal party?
Zambia has 73 tribes broken down into 13 language groups! KK’s regime was smart enough to recognise this diversity by allocating 7 + 1 slots on Public radio and Television as follows:
Luvale, Kaonde, Lunda (3) widely spoken in North Western province, Bemba (1) widely spoken in Luapula, Copperbelt, Northern, Muchinga and parts of Central province; ciCewa/Nyanja (1) widely spoken in Eastern and Lusaka provinces; ciTonga (1) widely spoken in Southern Province; siLozi (1) Western province; and English to carter for all due to this diversity. It is interesting to note that the voting pattern in the just ended presidential elections were like ECL strongholds were represented by 2 (Bemba and Nyanja) language groups while HH strongholds were represented by 5 (Luvale, Lunda, Kaonde, Tonga and Lozi) groups! HH won in regions represented by 5 out of the 7 major Zambian language groups while ECL won from regions with only language groups. These numbers do not show that UPND and HH are Tonga parties only. HH has more language groups on his side than ECL.
Our leaders should stop this divisive song of accusing others of tribalism and work on our strengths by uniting us in diversity. Kaunda managed it. Even when multiparty democracy was reintroduced in the early 1990s, tribalism did not resurface. Since independence Zambians have supported Presidential candidates on merit only as follows:
KK – Cewa/Nyanja/bemba groups
FTJ – Bemba group
LPM – Lenje – Bantu bo tatwe
RB – Cewa/Nyanja group
MCS- Bemba group
ECL – Cewa/Nyanja group.
Let us just unite in diversity. No tribe is superior over another!
Let us look at merit other than tribe. Accusing tongas of being tribal for supporting UPND has no substance because UPND and HH was supported by 5 out of the 7 major language groups. Except for LPM all the presidents have hailed from the Cewa-Nyanja/ Bemba groups. Surelyit will be in the interest of Zambia’s slogan of One Zambia One Nation if a smart candidate outside the Nyanja/Bemba group were to be given a chance to be republican president sooner than later. As a nonpartisan observer the UPND presented a very smart candidate in HH. GBM’s joining UPND and being running mate to HH was a very good move that sought to unite tongas and Bembas. The 10-point plan had no match as a manifesto. I think it is the others who are tribal and not tongas. The organised hostility against UPND campaigners witnessed in Shiwangandu and other Bemba dominated places could not be explained in another way. The tongas should be wondering if that slogan of One Zambia One Nation is just for window dressing while reality is domination of 2 language groups over the 5 taking advantage of numbers!
Concerned citizen
May 3, 2017 at 1:38 pm
Does this happen every time there is LAZ annual general meeting or this is a special one?
Songo
May 3, 2017 at 2:03 pm
a cooked systematic way of depriving one’s freedom of movement, freedom of speech, in broader terms I would say ‘liberties’. abrogation of the constitution, arbitrary rule has become the order of the day. if you didn’t know this, better open your eyes because days that are to approach will even be more darker. the judiciary is worst and mala fide than any other organ of the state, infiltrated with corruption, lawyers and learned judges without legal morality. have no faith in it, unless you want to worst your time. The president himself is a lawyer, but he has today become an exploit of power and has retired himself to ignorance of not knowing how power consumes and the knowledge of knowing the simple principle of legal decency. I fear for this country, and i must say that the day of doom are near. just as it was in sudan, Uganda and Zimbabwe, so are the feet of Zambians heading toward that direction with encrypted sight.
PH
May 3, 2017 at 2:19 pm