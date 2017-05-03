HH won’t be taken to court this week

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema will not be taken to court this week and will spend the next weekend in jail.

Hichilema or HH as he is commonly called is facing treason charges and has been in detention for 22 days. He was due to appear in court on Thursday and Friday this week after an adjournment last week.

But Chief Justice Irene Mambilima has cancelled all court session between today and Friday.

Mambilima says judges, magistrates and lawyers will be attending a Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) Annual General Meeting.

Communicating on behalf of Mambilima, Acting Registrar of the Judiciary Charles Kafunda said that all court cases between May 3 and 5, 2017 be adjourned to further dates.

Last week, Lusaka magistrate David Simusamba allowed an inquiry into whether the treason charge which UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema is facing can hold in court.

Simusamba adjourned the treason case involving UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to May 4, 2017 after the State and HH’s defence team agreed to the preliminary inquiry.

HH’s lawyers submitted that Magistrate Simusamba had the power to make an order for the holding of a preliminary inquiry where the accused persons were appearing before it for offenses triable by the High Court.

Responding to the application, state prosecutor MP Lungu said: “We wish to state that we are not opposed to the said application. However your honour if it is pleasing to this honorable court, we have agreed with the defense team that the matter be adjourned…”

But now this inquiry won’t be heard this week meaning HH will have to spend more days in jail.