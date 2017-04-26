HH wanted to overthrow Lungu’s government, State tells court

Opposition UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has appeared before the Lusaka Magistrate court in case he is charged with treason with state prosecutors submitting that he wanted to overthrow President Lungu’s government.
And the Magistrate Court has torn apart the charge of treason Hichilema is charged with four others. But he said he has no powers to quash a criminal offence of that nature.
The state has since amended the treason charge as can be seen in the documents presented this morning. The prosecution team has maintained that a traffic offence in Mongu amounted to overt acts meant to overthrow the government of President Edgar Lungu.
Last week the Mongu incidence was merely relegated to obstruction but now it has come back as constituting overt acts meant to overthrow the government.
Earlier, Magistrate Malumani ruled that the state failed to state any overt act made by HH in order to overthrow the government.
Citing the Shamwana treason case, Magistrate Malumani said the charge was clear and there was evidence of meetings held in planning the capture of then President Kaunda.
“In the light of the foregoing, the purported treason charge exists in a vacuum,” ruled magistrate Malumani, but clarified that the charge of treason could only be tried in the High Court.
He added that the subordinate court could not quash such an indictment but open an inquiry instead.
“It is of the opinion of this court that the charge has no substance to be submitted for trail,” he said.
Magistrate Malumani allowed the state to submit a fresh indictment of treason against HH which would be heard in the High Court.
The State However produced the indictment accompanying other charges with an addition of overt acts committed by HH.
In Overt Act one, the state claimed that on April 5, 2017 HH together with others conspired to mobilise an advance party to ensure that he was to be accorded the status of President of the republic of Zambia at the Kuomboka Ceremony in Mongu.
In Overt Act two, the state submitted that on April 8, 2017, HH and over 60 other unknown people and being on a convoy of motor vehicles on the Mongu Limulunga Road did obstruct the presidential motorcade, an act that was likely to cause death or grievous harm to the President of the Republic of Zambia, in order to usurp the executive power of the state.
Magistrate Malumani said he could not allow the treason charge to be submitted jointly, but accepted the indictment and called for a break to study the details in chambers.
The truth is the treason charge will never stand the test of time.HH does not even need a lawyer to win this one. This is why many are of the opinion that there is abuse of power by the state in this instance. That is not to say HH has not been causing unnecessary mischief and creating unwarranted anxiety in the nation. Conclusion: HH SHOULD STOP TOYING WITH THE PEACE OF THIS NATION AND PF SHOULD NOT BE VINDICTIVE BY BRINGING A FLAMED UP TREASON CHARGE JUST TO ENSURE HH IS LOCKED UP DURING TRIAL BECAUSE TREASON IS NOT BAILABLE.
MAUDEN SHULA
April 26, 2017 at 3:56 pm
Regarding HH’s plan to declare himself president in Mongu, only investigators have the duty to prove.
But the straight forward case is the one below:
“In Overt Act two, the state submitted that on April 8, 2017, HH and over 60 other unknown people and being on a convoy of motor vehicles on the Mongu Limulunga Road did obstruct the presidential motorcade, an act that was likely to cause death or grievous harm to the President of the Republic of Zambia, in order to usurp the executive power of the state.”
Advice!
April 26, 2017 at 4:17 pm
Namunza Chiholyonga
April 26, 2017 at 4:13 pm