HH thanksgiving prayers set for Tuesday

The inter-denominational prayer service meant to give thanks for the release of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema that was cancelled by police last Thursday will go ahead this Tuesday.
Convener of the service, Pastor Kangwa Chileshe of City of Refuge Church, confirmed the development saying: “Our Thanksgiving celebration service is officially on for Tuesday 29th August 2017 at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross at 14:00 hours. Let us pray for Zambia and thank God for the release of UPND president Hakainde Hichilema,” said pastor Chileshe
Last Thursday, riot police, some on horses and with dogs sealed off Cathedral of the Holy Cross, stopping anyone intending to access the facility.
Police also interrogated Pastor Chileshe for not having sought permission from the Ministry of Religious Affairs.
However, Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili overruled the police Lusaka command and allowed the prayers to go ahead but it was too late and the event was rescheduled for another day.
State House also issued a statement calling the police actions “regrettable” and ordering them to allow the event to take place.
Glory be to God. We shall wholeheartedly worship Him with thankful hearts.
MSS
August 28, 2017 at 10:53 am
Good to pray we need more prayers even for our leaders in govt especially the president who is leading the nation, dont forget to mention all party leaders in the nation from all political parties .
And sum it up all pray for Zambia our beloved country for prosperity .
Peace and the fear of God in the nation and unity among zambians
nshilimbemba
August 28, 2017 at 11:24 am
What surprises me is that the SDA church where HH is believed to be an elder has been conspicuously silent on their senior member . It is also very true that the influential and vocal Catholics are the ones who served the situation . Now some born again church has emerged from nowhere to claim victory.
My hope is that the planned prayer session shall be non partisan with no party regalia .
Otherwise it would have been better to have all political parties including the born again church convener to attend the National day of prayers and reconciliation soon to come which in my opinion is a better and credible event as it covers the whole country .
Mike
August 29, 2017 at 4:25 am
We thank God,God bless HH and Zambia,god bless ka chakolwa
CNN
August 29, 2017 at 8:18 am
Be reminded that the SDA church does not involve itself in politics while its members may choose to belong to any political party of their choice. Therefore, do not blame the church for his involvement into politics that was his personal choice not of the church. Don’t mock God over politics. May God bless Zambia and all leaders.
Unity
August 29, 2017 at 11:43 am
Better you first cast out those demons of stubbornness from him, then ask him to confess Christ as his Saviour and Lord and repent .
That is how to thank God for having him released him, without which it is just a waste of time.
nshilimubemba
August 29, 2017 at 3:42 pm
