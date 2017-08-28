HH thanksgiving prayers set for Tuesday

The inter-denominational prayer service meant to give thanks for the release of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema that was cancelled by police last Thursday will go ahead this Tuesday.

Convener of the service, Pastor Kangwa Chileshe of City of Refuge Church, confirmed the development saying: “Our Thanksgiving celebration service is officially on for Tuesday 29th August 2017 at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross at 14:00 hours. Let us pray for Zambia and thank God for the release of UPND president Hakainde Hichilema,” said pastor Chileshe

Last Thursday, riot police, some on horses and with dogs sealed off Cathedral of the Holy Cross, stopping anyone intending to access the facility.

Police also interrogated Pastor Chileshe for not having sought permission from the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

However, Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili overruled the police Lusaka command and allowed the prayers to go ahead but it was too late and the event was rescheduled for another day.

State House also issued a statement calling the police actions “regrettable” and ordering them to allow the event to take place.