HH obtains interim injunction restraining Tayali from defaming him

The Livingstone High Court has granted UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema an order of interim injunction restraining EEP leader Chilufya Tayali and his agents from defaming him.

Last week, Hichilema, through his lawyers L M Chambers, gave Tayali 48 hours in which to apologise and withdraw his statement which he posted on his Facebook page alleging that the UPND leader was a Freemason or face litigation.

But Tayali refused to apologise and dared his fellow opposition leader to proceed with his lawsuit so that he can “undress” him in court.

He vowed in a series of posts on his Facebook page that he would prove in court that Hichilema was a Freemason.

After hearing Hichilema’s lawyers and reading the UPND leader’s affidavit, the judge granted him an interim injunction against Tayali.

“Upon hearing counsel for the plaintiff and upon reading the affidavit in support of summons for an order of interim injunction and upon the plaintiff’s undertaking as to damages, it is hereby ordered that the interim injunction be and is hereby granted in favour of the plaintiff restraining the defendant, whether by himself, servants, agents or otherwise howsoever from further publishing, broadcasting or causing to be published or broadcast words and images or any words and images similarly defamatory of the plaintiff,” read the court order.

Meanwhile, the court has notified Tayali that should he, his servants and agents or whosoever disobey the order, Hichilema shall be at liberty to commence contempt proceedings against them.