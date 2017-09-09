HH meets Commonwealth envoy, ready to dialogue with Lungu

United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema yesterday afternoon met with the Commonwealth special envoy, Professor Ibrahim Gambari who is in the country as a mediator in the dialogue process.
The meeting took place after professor Gambari called on Hichilema in Lusaka.
During the closed door meeting, the opposition leader reaffirmed his commitment to the process of dialogue.
He also stated that he is ready for dialogue and that professor Ibrahim Gambari was welcome to Zambia.
Hichilema also used the opportunity to once again thank the church, civil society organizations and the Commonwealth for their efforts in fostering for dialogue, peace, stability and unity for national development.
And the Commonwealth special envoy, professor Ibrahim Gambari expressed happiness at the willingness of the UPND President, to begin the dialogue process.
Hichilema was accompanied to the meeting by party Vice President Dr Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, Secretary General, Stephen Katuka, Party National Chairperson, Mutale Nalumango and party Information Chairperson, Charles Kakoma, party International Relations Chairperson, Mulondwe Muzungu, and senior citizen Ambassador Joe Mwale.
Others who were in attendance include the current and former UPND members of Parliaments among them: Levy Ngoma, Douglas Syakalima, Rose Sakala, Gary Nkombo and Mary Chibwa.
IN THE OF ALMIGHTY GOD! THE PETITION MUST NOT LEFT OUT OR SIT ON IT, NO NO NO!. IT SHOULD BE INCLUDED IN ALL OF THESE MEETINGS BECAUSE IT IS THE FIRST ISSUE ON THE DIALOG MENU TO LOOK INTO, THAT’S WHAT ALL REAL ZAMBIAN DAUGHTERS AND SONS HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR, THEY WANT PETITION TO BE HEARD FIRST AS A PART DIALOG BECAUSE THAT’S THE MAJOR KEY OF DIALOG. THAT’S WHEN PEACE RESTORED TO THE ZAMBIAN CHILDREN, OTHERWISE A MAJORITY IS GOING TO LOSE HOPE AND NOT EVEN TO GAIN INTEREST TO CAST THEIR VOTE. PEOPLE ARE SAYING: IF WE MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY NOT TO HAVE OUR PETITION TO BE HEARD AND GET WHAT BELONGS TO US AS JESUS SAID: *****GIVE SIZER WHAT BELONGS TO SIZER
AND GIVE KAISER WHAT BELONGS TO KAISER***** . THAT’S WHAT GOD WANT TO SEE HAPPENING HERE IN ZAMBIA NOW AS CHRISTIAN NATION.
MAY GOD THE OUT FATHER THROUGH JESUS CHRIST, BE IN THE MIDST OF ALL THESE MEETINGS AND TAKE CONTROL OF EVERYTHING TO GRANT WISDOM OF KING SOLOMON TO THE COMMONWEALTH DIPLOMATS.
GOD BLESS US ALL
THANKS SO VERY MUCH
NOTHINING HIDDEN UNDERSUN
September 9, 2017 at 4:25 pm