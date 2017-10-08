HH has been overshadowed by Kambwili – Ndoyi

Political activist Prince Ndoyi has observed that UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema is being overshadowed by Chishimba Kambwili in the country’s political arena.

In a statement, Ndoyi who is the former ZANASU Vice President and a renowned youth activist said the opposition leader seems to be “dropping gears and momentum each passing day.”

He said Hichilema seems to have lost energy and enthusiasm as can be noted from the recent press briefing held at the party’s secretariat.

“As a young political activist I would like to make an observation on the current political temperature in our country. Listening to the most recent press briefing by the UPND and their leader Hakainde Hichilema was greatly worrying. The UPND and HH seem to be dropping gears and momentum each passing day,” Ndoyi stated.

“It was saddening to see the lack of energy and enthusiasm in UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema after his press briefing. What seemed as a once brave politician in HH seems to have been reduced by what most Zambians would be left to speculate.

“From an ordinary eye, one may wonder if it is the incarceration or the so called dialogue that has deflated HH and his UPND.”

Ndoyi observed that the recent press briefing which was jointly held with ADD president Charles Milupi and People’s Party president Mike Mulongoti was just a repetition of what the outspoken expelled Roan PF Member of Parliament has been saying.

“The entire press briefing with Charles Milupi and Mike Mulongoti was centered around what Chishimba Kambwili has been saying. Much as I see Kambwili as a ballooning noise maker and I may not agree with him on a number of issues, unfortunately he has robbed UPND of the much needed political capital after the incarceration of their leader HH.”

He added that Hichilema was literally begging Kambwili to join him when it should have been the other way round where Kambwili should be asking the UPND if he can join them.

He said while the UPND are crying over the supposedly stolen elections in the past, Kambwili is talking about the future and issues that resonate well with the average Zambian voter.

“Hakainde Hichilema was literally begging Chishimba Kambwili to join them instead of Kambwili himself begging for Hakainde’s support. While the UPND are crying over the supposedly stolen elections in the past, Kambwili is talking about the future and issues that resonate well with the average Zambian voter,” he said.

He has since advised the UPND to consider identifying a new leader.

“The UPND must now focus on finding a new leader because at the pace HH is moving he may never become a President. UPND must consider undergoing top down political reforms or else they may retire into obscurity as an opposition political party,” he said