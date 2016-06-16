HH excites Mandevu Residents

UPND presidential candidate Hakainde Hichilema and his running mate Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba today when they toured Mandevu constituency in Lusaka.
The tour was however interrupted by suspected PF Cadres who started throwing stones at the UPND Supporters and HH’s entourage.
Abesu! zambia forward! viva HH, GBM AND UPND AT LARGE!!
Hacksgeo
June 17, 2016 at 1:50 am
These are criminals pretending to be PF sympathisers.
The idea is to make trouble on behalf of a sitting government as they think government sympathisers can do as they wish since the government will not do anything.
They are wrong.
Every citizen including the President, is not above the law.
In fact the higher officials including the President are legally obliged to protect the constitution by being above board.
In developed and democratic economies, top leaders are expected and even obliged to step aside when they break the law or turn a blind idea to wrong doing.
This is why cadres in those countries do not dare misbehave as their leaders would be ousted before the next election. This is a sign of civilisation, ladies and gentlemen.
Not when our leaders see Mr Mugabe and Mr Museveni as role models. Never.
If we were a developed, democratic and “civilised” society, people like Mr. Davies Chama, Hon. Kambwili, Mrs Mumbi Phiri, Hon. Dora Siliya, Mr. Kaizer Zulu, father Frank Bwalya would have no business in political positions they enjoy in Zambia. President Lungu and PF party would have distanced themselves from them to preserve not only their integrity but to keep themselves in power.
Leadership is a serious matter
June 17, 2016 at 2:18 am
Go go forward!
Munensu
June 17, 2016 at 3:22 am
What type of leaders do we have in this country? They theoretically preach peace and love but practically they promote hatred, violence and anarchic. Recently, certain men of God endorsed president Edgar Lungu claiming he is humble and God fearing. A true God fearing person can not tolerate injustice and violence. God can not be mocked, today they have temporary authority to manipulate and abuse all the law enforcement government institutions including Courts of Law because someone in the doors of power carries a big stick in his hands to terrorise his subordinates especially civil servants and constitutional political appointees. From what they claim they are above the law because key positions in justice institutions are held by their close associates. One thing they should know is that they are not above God’s justice and God can not be bribed by fake declarations and pronouncements. Those who sow seeds of evil, violence and sinful acts will also reap the consequences of evil. Our God have mercy and protect the innocent.
FKK
June 17, 2016 at 4:37 am
Pliz leave ECL alone he z a man of God.
Oaks
June 17, 2016 at 5:18 am
UPND no go area ku mandevu constituency. VOTE ECL CHAPWA
NGOMBE ILEEDE
June 17, 2016 at 10:31 am
si mandevu ya nyoko
EL NINO
June 17, 2016 at 1:21 pm
@Flashback: Sata Has No Brains; His Legacy Now Has Brains
Peter Adamu | June 17, 2016
HH on Sata No Brains Truly, politics is a game of no shame. You can say the most cruel things today about someone but still use their legacy tomorrow. Opposition leader Hakainde Hakainde is surrounded by the people who were closest to late president Michael Sata. Most trusted lieutenant Guy Scott, Sata’s son Mulenga, nephew Miles Sampa, Slyvia Masebo and Geoffrey Bwalywa Mwamba have since taken over the opposition UPND. They were the inner circle of Sata’s powerhouse. Now how do they reconcile Hichilema’s views about the man that made them what they today are in Zambians politics? Is it the case of sebana wikute?
http://zambiareports.com/2016/06/17/flashback-sata-has-no-brains-his-legacy-now-has-brains/
Tole
June 17, 2016 at 10:52 am
hh never disturbed by the idiot
desai maimbo
June 20, 2016 at 9:13 am
People of Confusions HH and his running mate, No campaign but still busy doing something else. you two you want again a person to die? go by the instructions given by the president no campaigning in Lusaka.keep wasting your time, Viva ECL Viva ECL Viva ECL. PLIZ HH SONTA EPO WABOMBA NGATAUKWETE PLIZ SELA TOBOM BEKO
