HH describes indefinite closure of Mulungushi Textiles as mockery

United Party for National Development President Hakainde Hichilema has sympathized with workers of Mulungushi textiles company in Kabwe which has since been closed by PF indefinitely.

In an interview today, Mr Hichilema describes the closure as a mockery on citizens who had hope of employment.

He says it is clear that PF and president Edgar Lungu have no capacity to manage any factory and later on sustain the much needed jobs for the locals.

And the UPND President has reminded the People of Kabwe that PF and President Edgar Lungu lied during campaigns that the textile company would be resuscitated when in fact not.

He says the country must now differentiate the UPND from PF using Mulungushi textile happenings especially that PF is perpetually not implementing any of its promises.

He says the closure of Mulungushi textile by PF plainly indicates campaign falsehood messages by its Leader, Mr Edgar Lungu.

He further says PF in its current state has no capacity to turn around the country’s economy and later on create jobs for the masses.

Mr Hichilema however says the country must not relent but anchor their hope on a new leadership that values job creation by the people and for the people.

Kabwe District commissioner yesterday announced the indefinite closure of Mulungushi textile company on grounds that it undergoes renovations.

It is not clear as to what will happen to workers as most of them were only engaged to keep surroundings clean as no tangible operations had commenced.

Mulungushi textiles company has been one of the largest employers of Kabwe residents and Central Province as a whole but is currently irreparable.

