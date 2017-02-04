HH describes indefinite closure of Mulungushi Textiles as mockery

United Party for National Development President Hakainde Hichilema has sympathized with workers of Mulungushi textiles company in Kabwe which has since been closed by PF indefinitely.
In an interview today, Mr Hichilema describes the closure as a mockery on citizens who had hope of employment.
He says it is clear that PF and president Edgar Lungu have no capacity to manage any factory and later on sustain the much needed jobs for the locals.
And the UPND President has reminded the People of Kabwe that PF and President Edgar Lungu lied during campaigns that the textile company would be resuscitated when in fact not.
He says the country must now differentiate the UPND from PF using Mulungushi textile happenings especially that PF is perpetually not implementing any of its promises.
He says the closure of Mulungushi textile by PF plainly indicates campaign falsehood messages by its Leader, Mr Edgar Lungu.
He further says PF in its current state has no capacity to turn around the country’s economy and later on create jobs for the masses.
Mr Hichilema however says the country must not relent but anchor their hope on a new leadership that values job creation by the people and for the people.
Kabwe District commissioner yesterday announced the indefinite closure of Mulungushi textile company on grounds that it undergoes renovations.
It is not clear as to what will happen to workers as most of them were only engaged to keep surroundings clean as no tangible operations had commenced.
Mulungushi textiles company has been one of the largest employers of Kabwe residents and Central Province as a whole but is currently irreparable.
Ends…
duduna reverse
njonjolo
February 4, 2017 at 8:04 am
(August, 2016)- President Edgar Lungu and (PF) Presidential candidate reopens Mulungushi Textiles in Kabwe and promises people that more jobs shall be created. A campaign gimmick by Liar, Kawalala, Chakolwa Lungu.
and now the factory is closed indefinitely. Imwe abena Kabwe ubufi ubo, mwalabulya ? Campaign yabupuba ati “Umuntu Ni Lungu” andweni mulyeni Lungu nomba.
Pwele pwetete
February 4, 2017 at 8:05 am
Hh you privatized alot of companies , people on the copper belt are suffering because of you, there are no thieves in luanshya town coz there is nothing to steal ,you stole every joy from people , I can’t vote for you ,
You have made so much money due to yourgreedyness and now you want to be president????
Samson
February 4, 2017 at 8:37 am
@Samson H.H never privatised any companies on the copperbelt he was not in government at the time to formulate policy wemututu we!Ask the remnants of MMD who are still around to explain to you simple historical facts of the privatisation policy of the MMD in the 90’s,don’t bore us with your bigoted one-track thinking
manluche
February 4, 2017 at 10:46 am
What happened after officially opening it just before elections. Is this not deceit.
Advocate
February 4, 2017 at 8:51 am
No one can run a non profit making business period
Samson
February 4, 2017 at 8:55 am
HOW SOMEONE EVEN BELIEVED THAT HOLIDAY OFFICIAL OPENING SHOCKED ME, WELL THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN DECEIT IS EMPLOYED.
ZAMBIAN
February 4, 2017 at 10:00 am