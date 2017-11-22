HH congratulates Zim, urges Lungu to learn from Mugabe’s downfall

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has congratulated the people of Zimbabwe for the ending 37-year reign of Robert Mugabe.
And Hichilema or HH as he is commonly called has urged President Edgar Lungu to learn from what has happened to his ‘godfather’ Mugabe. He said President Lungu is being misguided by his aides that the people are with him when in fact not.
In his congratulations message to the people of Zimbabwe, HH said the UPND stands with the people of that country.
“Congratulations Zimbabwe!!!!
We stand with our brothers and sisters in Zimbabwe.
Power belongs to the people and African leaders must surely adopt the: power by the people, for the people and to the people.
Nothing more, nothing less, congratulations Zimbabwe for showing that power belongs to the people and not an individual.
We say; Democracy rise and shine in Africa,” said HH on his Facebook page.
Well said , except that he is not looking at himself as having overstayed as the leader of his party as a sole presidential for the past 5 elections.
If we have to liken a leader to mugabe in our country today who has overstayed in his position certainly the opposition leader would be the like for like .
At least Mugabe overstayed as leader of his country through some election process but the opposition leader has been holding on to power of his party without internal party elections.
In all fairness ECL as a lawyer does understand the provisions in our constitution regarding eligibility to contest elections and tenure thereof.
Mike
November 22, 2017 at 3:45 pm