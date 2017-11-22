HH congratulates Zim, urges Lungu to learn from Mugabe’s downfall

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has congratulated the people of Zimbabwe for the ending 37-year reign of Robert Mugabe.

And Hichilema or HH as he is commonly called has urged President Edgar Lungu to learn from what has happened to his ‘godfather’ Mugabe. He said President Lungu is being misguided by his aides that the people are with him when in fact not.

In his congratulations message to the people of Zimbabwe, HH said the UPND stands with the people of that country.

“Congratulations Zimbabwe!!!!

We stand with our brothers and sisters in Zimbabwe.

Power belongs to the people and African leaders must surely adopt the: power by the people, for the people and to the people.

Nothing more, nothing less, congratulations Zimbabwe for showing that power belongs to the people and not an individual.

We say; Democracy rise and shine in Africa,” said HH on his Facebook page.