HH celebrates 29th Marriage Anniversary from prison

Incarcerated UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has marked 29 years in marriage with his wife Mutinta.

In a message from Mukobeko Maximum Security prison where he is remanded for treason charges, Hichilema or HH as he is commonly called announced that today the couple had turned 29 years together in marriage.

Below is a message which he also posted on his Facebook page:

JOIN US WITH MY WIFE, MUTINTA, AS WE CELEBRATE OUR 29TH MARRIAGE ANNIVERSARY TODAY.

Greetings from Mukobeko Maximum prison. It is our sincere hope that you are doing well.

“Families make Nations,” so the saying goes, indeed each one of us makes our country. It therefore goes without saying that a united family is very important for a country.

Please join my wife Mutinta and I, as we celebrate our 29th marriage anniversary, which falls today, 31st July.

With Mutinta, this is our special day because it is on this day that God, almighty made it possible for us to join hands and begin sharing and caring for each other.

When Mutinta came to see me in prison this morning she said as I listened, “My dear husband, today is our marriage anniversary and had it not been for this situation, we would have gathered with family and friends at home and share stories of our journey, but please do not despair, for we will surely soon celebrate. The people of this great nation will also join, but always remember that together with the nation, we will always be there for you”.

Mutinta and I shared sad stories of how marriages are breaking up and in some cases, couples going to the extent of maiming and even killing each other, leaving children hopeless and vulnerable. There is no need for people in the nation to begin killing each other especially over marriage disputes. Families at every level must be encouraged to amicably resolve differences. Charity begins at home. If we can settle our differences amicably at home, then certainly we can with God’s guidance settle differences at a national level.

I never knew I would celebrate my birthday and marriage anniversary in prison. All we can only say is that God has a plan for everyone out there.

Lastly, as Mutinta was about to leave the Mukobeko maximum prison, she held my hands and said “HH, we are stronger together even in today’s marriage anniversary but we are made even more stronger by the nation”.

And happily my Mutinta added, ” HH, 29 years of our marriage only seems like yesterday to me and I pray to God to continue giving us wisdom, strength and more days”.

Dear friends, thank you for your continued support and may God bless you all.

And may God bless our country.

Mutinta and HH.

