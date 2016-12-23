HH and GBM report Judge Chitabo for stopping the petition

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema and his Deputy Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba have now reported Judge Mwila Chitabo at the Judicial Complaint Authority for stopping the presidential election petition case before the High Court.
Judge Chitabo last week suspended the election petition case indefinitely following the violence that erupted when UPND Cadres fought running battles with the police destroying property at the Courts.
This is in case where the UPND leaders wants the High Court to rule on whether their rights were not violated by denying them to be heard in the presidential election petition they are challenging the election of Edgar Lungu and his running-mate Inonge Mutukwa Wina.
This is a good move by the Petitioners. Keep the Petition alive and the pressure on Lungu to allow the Courts to hear the Petition. Clearly Justice Mwila Chitabo has broken his Oath to serve without fear,favour and prejudice. Justice Chitabo has shown fear by writing the said letter to the AG and copying the letter to others who have nothing to do with the matter at hand. Justice Chitabo should just Rule whether or not he has powers to hear the Petition in the High Court without further delay? Chitabo and the AG know that the Bill of Rights is under the Jurisdiction of the High Court and the Court should therefore hear this case without fear,favour and prejudice. Justice Chitabo has shown his bias and has already convicted the UPND cadres b4 Trial.Chitabo has connived with the PF govt to adjourn this Petition indefinitely hoping it will just die away.
While Lungu is busy blocking the Petition in Concourt and now the High Court this matter is now b4 the AU without Lungu knowing it. The President of Gambia has taken his Election dispute to the Gambia Supreme Court (GSC) to have the Election of Adama Harrow, the President Elect set aside and new elections called. The GSC is seized with the Petition and five judges of GSC has set January 10,2017 to hear and determine the electoral dispute. Jammeh will argue to AU,UN & Ecowas that It is his Right to be heard in Court on this Election Dispute. AU is meeting in January 2017 and in dealing with the Gambian Election Dispute AU will be faced with a dilemma on Gambia ,DRC and Zambia Elections. Its high time HH & GBM wrote and lobbied SADC, AU ,UN, ICC & ICJ. HH and GBM should now Internationalise this Election dispute while the Gambian and DRC Issues are still alive.HH & GBM should travel abroad and lobby for this noble cause.
Zulu
December 24, 2016 at 3:29 am
HH AND GBM, CONTINUE TO FIGHT FOR OUR FREEDOM FROM THIS STONE HEARTED DEVIL OF A PERSON, LUNGU. GOD, IN THE SAME WAY YOU ANSWERED OUR PRAYER ON WINNING THE 11 AUGUST 2016 ELECTIONS, HELP US TO ENJOY OUR VICTORY SOON. HICHILEMA SHOULD BE OUR ZAMBIAN PRESIDENT.
Jata Nailuma
December 24, 2016 at 4:31 am
I agree with Zulu and Jata’s comments above and would like to urge HH &GBM to now take the fight abroad.With this letter domestic remedies have been exhausted for now and it’s now time to update SADC,AU,EU,UN & the International Community of these devts.HH & GBM should now embark on diplomatic offensive to let the International Community know that as Petitioners they have been denied their Rights to be heard.The fact that Lungu has blocked the Petition at Concourt and now the High Court confirms that Lungu never won this Election. He stole the Election Victory from HH. If Lungu had won he would have been the first to rush to Concourt and clear his name. With hindsight Lungu should have allowed Concourt to hear the Petition and then manipulate the Judges to rule that Lungu won the Election and then declare him the Winner. Since Concourt’s judgments are final this could have been the end of the story.Lungu’s tactic to block the Petition at Concourt and High Court is now haunting him.Until this Petition is properly heard and disposed off Lungu will remain illegitimate. The action taken by Justice Chitabo leaves the Petitioners with no choice but to internationalise the electoral dispute now.HH and GBM should immediately write to SADC,AU, EU and major Western govts letting them know what illegitimate Lungu has done so far to kill the Petition. Lungu is naive if he thinks this Petition will die away without being heard. 2017 will torment illegitimate Lungu. Watch this space.
Mumba
December 24, 2016 at 5:30 am
I have read all the attached letters and came to the conclusion that it is a must that Chitabo recuses himself from this case. A Judge makes an Oath to uphold the Constitution without fear,favour and bias. Justice Chitabo has failed the test to handle this Petition in a professional manner. Clearly Justice Chitabo has been directed by the AG to adjourn the Petition indefinitely.The Judge has acted like a PF Cadre rather than a Judicial Officer. Justice Chitabo has enjoined the three muskateer Concourt judges in blocking and frustrating the Hearing of the Petition.Clearly our Judiciary is no longer independent but controlled by the Executive Arm of govt.Its now time for HH & GBM to internationalise this Electoral Dispute.Its suicidal for Edward to allow a public hearing of this Petition in Court so the Petitioners should lobby the International Community to have this matter resolved. Edward has refused to hear the Petition and therefore the International Community should not recognise him after committing electoral fraud in the 11th August 2016 Elections.
Chileshe
December 24, 2016 at 8:11 am
These two guys are surely fools ,which person in his rightful mind will block lungu from being President , I think hh is going mad olo limbi alaya kunganga is being told lies
Samson
December 24, 2016 at 8:51 am
Samson it,s you who is idiotic because u have a problem in analysing issues the issue here is not cadrism but look properly at the issue at hand properly cant u see .if u ve not commited any crime why should run away whenever you see a police officer
Bfast
December 24, 2016 at 12:42 pm
Its the two guys who are mad they need advice from sober people now its like they smoke too much ifyamba such that one can’t advise the friend ,they lost elections period , look at the USA they is a story that Russia helped or rather trump rigged elections with the help of Russia hacking the system , Clinton knows it but she’s gone mute coz she knows its not easy , let them focus on 2021 and I can assure you that again they will cry like babes , this Zambia shall only be ruled by a certain tribe period and if you don’t belong to a certain tribe then its bye . kk,ftj,mwanawasa,rb and sata knew it and the system knows it well
Samson
December 24, 2016 at 12:55 pm