HH and GBM report Judge Chitabo for stopping the petition

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema and his Deputy Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba have now reported Judge Mwila Chitabo at the Judicial Complaint Authority for stopping the presidential election petition case before the High Court.

Judge Chitabo last week suspended the election petition case indefinitely following the violence that erupted when UPND Cadres fought running battles with the police destroying property at the Courts.

This is in case where the UPND leaders wants the High Court to rule on whether their rights were not violated by denying them to be heard in the presidential election petition they are challenging the election of Edgar Lungu and his running-mate Inonge Mutukwa Wina.