HH addressing a rally says Kabwe is his second home

Zambia’s main opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema says Kabwe where he was thrown into Mukobeko Maximum Prison is his second home and has vowed to develop it once voted into government.
Hichilema commonly known by his initials said this at Comet Grounds in Kabwe where he is currently addressing a rally.
“Kabwe is our second home as we were thrown into Mukobeko maximum prison for a crime we did not commit and because of that we will develop this part of our country,” HH said. “We will unite, develop and create the much needed jobs for our people in Kabwe and Zambia as a whole.”
Follow the proceedings on this video shot live..
HH how can you develop this nation when you had undervalued the mines that were privatized during chiluba’s misrule and you got rich yourself but poor miners died of depression and those that are still alive are wallowing in abject poverty all because of you. Unemployment and poverty on the copperbelt are rife because of you. HH you are evil, GOD will punish you on our behalf we people on the copperbelt. How can you unite this great nation when you a tribalist, selfish anti-Zambia, bitter and arrogant. Let me tell you, you are not an alternative to ECL, GOD is going to give us somebody else after ECL not you, you cant make a better president, no wonder we have been rejecting you and we will again reject you in 6.5 provinces in 2021 elections, you devil
saimbwende saimbwende
December 10, 2017 at 4:42 pm
Saimbwende.. who has been rejecting who.. how many time have you stolen from UPND. three times, including Anderson Mazokas purpoted loss to Levy, may their souks rest in peace. Good thing with Levy, he actually did a lot. Who was being protected by the Concourt over the biased ending of the petition ruling? And Lungu?? You surely have a grudge against HH. have a life.
James Badoo
December 10, 2017 at 7:25 pm
Mara Janna
December 10, 2017 at 7:57 pm