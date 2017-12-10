HH addressing a rally says Kabwe is his second home

Zambia’s main opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema says Kabwe where he was thrown into Mukobeko Maximum Prison is his second home and has vowed to develop it once voted into government.

Hichilema commonly known by his initials said this at Comet Grounds in Kabwe where he is currently addressing a rally.

“Kabwe is our second home as we were thrown into Mukobeko maximum prison for a crime we did not commit and because of that we will develop this part of our country,” HH said. “We will unite, develop and create the much needed jobs for our people in Kabwe and Zambia as a whole.”

