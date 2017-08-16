HH addresses supporters after being released from prison

Zambia’s main opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has addressed his supporters at his party’s Headquarters thanking people who supported him during his incarceration on treason charges.
Hichilema commonly known by his initial HH was Wednesday morning released released after the state decided to discontinue the case.
HH is now stronger than before. This is a serious problem for PF….
