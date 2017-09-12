HH addresses first rally since release from prison

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema this morning addressed his first public rally since his release from from prison, with a huge crowd gathering to listen to him in Mbila area of Itezhi Tezhi District, Central Province.

In his address to the people of Mbila area, Hichilema announced that he remains committed to ensuring a united, prosperous and equitable Zambia, devoid of violence and hate.

And the opposition leader called on the country to unite more than before and stop any possible injustices in order to foster development.

Hichilema also thanked the people, the church, civil society organizations and the international community for standing up for him when he was arrested and detained for four months on a trumped-up treason charge.

He pledged to use his 127 days incarceration to turn around the country’s fortunes especially economic emancipation and governance.

The UPND leader has maintained that he holds no grudge against those who engineered his arrest and incarceration as he believes that if he is to pay back by punishing them, the country would not see the difference between him and those who tortured and brutalised him.

And Hichilema, who is in Itezhi Tezhi to drum up support for the party Council Chairperson candidate, Mr Shalooba, appealed to the people of Mbila to vote for UPND in the September 15 by-elections, while emphasising that UPND will provide exceptional leadership across all sectors of governance that is before, during and after being in government.

The UPND leader is accompanied by party chairperson Mutale Nalumango, who also stated that there is need of restoring the rule of law in the country.

And Alliance for Democracy for Development (ADD) leader Charles Milupi called on the people of Mbila to continue praying for the UPND president and the party in order to continue with the struggle for the country’s democracy.