Help me end tribalism perpetuated by opposition, Lungu tells Bishops

President Edgar Lungu has told the Bishops that he wants them to assist him end tribalism in Zambia.
The President on Friday held a meeting with Bishops from the Anglican Church. The Bishops were led by Archbishop of the Central Africa Diocese, His Grace, Albert Chama.
The meeting was held at State House and President Lungu told the Bishops that the opposition were advancing tribalism which the church should help fight as it can divide the nation.
“I appealed to the bishops to assist my administration both spiritually and practically to end tribalism which is being perpetuated by some of the leaders and has potential to divide the country,” said President Lungu.
Archbishop Albert Chama was accompanied by Bishop Derek Kamukwamba – Bishop of the Diocese of Central Zambia, Bishop William Mchombo- Bishop of the diocese of Eastern Zambia and Bishop David Njovu- Bishop of the Diocese of Lusaka.
The bishops should have actually rebuked him and his ministers for championing tribalism. Am sure brown envelopes were given
Chintomga
January 15, 2017 at 10:46 am
In my view the president is trivial and being a leader has eluded him. The president should have just asked the bishops to help end tribalism in the best way they think they know how without singling out anybody or pointing fingers at his perceived perpetrators!
FuManchu
January 16, 2017 at 7:22 am
We experienced more of the tribal talks during PF,s rule than unip and mmd so its difficult to accuse the opposition maybe try to find out within yourself before you accuse others.
J M
January 15, 2017 at 11:47 am
Lungu is a smiling devil.
That he knows. Its Frank Bwalya and the embattled Kambwili who fueled tribalism in the country by creating a syndrome that some tribes are special than others. I wish I was among the bishops who went to state house. I would have told him point blank.
Tribalism is in the PF
zambian
January 15, 2017 at 11:55 am
Who brought wako ni waka ant his pipo from eastern,this talk of tribes shud not be spoken anyhow, our tribe is Zambian.
TT GUYS
January 15, 2017 at 1:00 pm
Culture cannot be a curse! Culture is in fact as natural as it is Godly! Tribes and languages are part of culture, mind you?
We have all our respectted Chiefs and Kings (Barotseland)in Zambia. They are all wonderfully created by God. tribes are there for very good reasons, just like there are different flora and fauna. To rue over nature is to be unrealistic. Lungu can’t end tribalism for in fact he is only the Presidennt of Zambia because of tribalism and he should thank his Creator for tribalism.
Tribalist excesses are all that we need to control and regulate rather target tribalism per se which is a natural virtue. It is impossible to end tribalism, just like it is folly to discourage people from being nationalistic. Good governance, especially enhancement of individual and group freedoms is all that we need to regulate and promote tribalism in diversity. there should be unfair restrictions on the practice of tribalism.
Those who can’t manage tribalism and promote its virtues are unsuitable to hold high office or positions of leadership for they are lost in the tribal jungle! They are failures. They are utopian!
Maano
January 15, 2017 at 1:55 pm
How do you help a person end tribalism when he is busy firing Government Officers who hail from Southern,Northwestern , Western and those perceived to be sympathizers of the opposition UPND Party ? If you make a survey in the Police for an example this time, you will discover that most of the Commanders if not all come from Eastern Province.A few are those from other Provinces who are considered by the general public as bad officers because they just force themselves to do nasty things in order to keep their jobs.Frankly speaking you Bishops please don`t wrong things. You want to be used like the Christians for Lungu group that has so far been sidelined.
Blackie62
January 15, 2017 at 3:28 pm
Thabo
January 15, 2017 at 5:59 pm
At least Zambians have realized after a long time of being tricked that PF champions tribal politics.
kandolo
January 16, 2017 at 7:04 am
Putting the Bishops at risk of being tribal themselves if not careful as not everyone is a keen follower or respecter of religious leaders! The Bishops that met with Lungu look at their names! Zambia must start toying with the idea of federalism!
FuManchu
January 16, 2017 at 7:28 am
There is a problem with our man in State House. He is a scatterbrain and whose focus is not development but politics. He complains of things that he is himself championing.
Muntu
January 16, 2017 at 9:10 am