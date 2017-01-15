Help me end tribalism perpetuated by opposition, Lungu tells Bishops

President Edgar Lungu has told the Bishops that he wants them to assist him end tribalism in Zambia.

The President on Friday held a meeting with Bishops from the Anglican Church. The Bishops were led by Archbishop of the Central Africa Diocese, His Grace, Albert Chama.

The meeting was held at State House and President Lungu told the Bishops that the opposition were advancing tribalism which the church should help fight as it can divide the nation.

“I appealed to the bishops to assist my administration both spiritually and practically to end tribalism which is being perpetuated by some of the leaders and has potential to divide the country,” said President Lungu.

Archbishop Albert Chama was accompanied by Bishop Derek Kamukwamba – Bishop of the Diocese of Central Zambia, Bishop William Mchombo- Bishop of the diocese of Eastern Zambia and Bishop David Njovu- Bishop of the Diocese of Lusaka.