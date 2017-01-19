Heavy rains in Lusaka disturb U-20 training programme

The Zambia Under-20 national football team failed to train this morning because of heavy rains.

Sunset stadium, the venue that the team has been using was water logged forcing the technical bench to cancel the program.

Coach, Beston Chambeshi has described the situation as a minor setback to his training program.

Chambeshi also says the team manager will start looking for an alternative venue if the situation does not change.

He says the team is looking forward to using the National Heroes stadium for training as it will be the venue for ALL Group A matches.

Chambeshi could however not state when the team will leave for a training camp in Spain referring the query to the Team Manager.

Zambia will open the Under-20 tournament with a clash against Guinea on February 26 in Lusaka