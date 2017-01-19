Heavy rains in Lusaka disturb U-20 training programme

The Zambia Under-20 national football team failed to train this morning because of heavy rains.
Sunset stadium, the venue that the team has been using was water logged forcing the technical bench to cancel the program.
Coach, Beston Chambeshi has described the situation as a minor setback to his training program.
Chambeshi also says the team manager will start looking for an alternative venue if the situation does not change.
He says the team is looking forward to using the National Heroes stadium for training as it will be the venue for ALL Group A matches.
Chambeshi could however not state when the team will leave for a training camp in Spain referring the query to the Team Manager.
Zambia will open the Under-20 tournament with a clash against Guinea on February 26 in Lusaka
Flooding+rubbish generated by chaotic street selling=filthy and sickness for the people especially children. Not development.
Just been watching a documentary on Ho Chi Minh city (formerly Saigon) on Aljazeera. This city has over 8 million people and yet the city’s streets are so clean. The few vendors allowed to sell in designated areas of the city follow strict city regulations. No filthy, no crowding, no unruly behaviour! And we all know that Viet Nam was at war with the USA until 1975! Zambia has never been at war and Lusaka has a population of less than 2.5m! Look at Misisi, Chibolya, Kanyama, and all the streets of the CBD. Our idea of not investing in higher education, science and technology denies the country the critical mass of people that can think beyond being party cadre as a means of earning a living. Cannot imagine how leaders like Defence Minister Mwila can give hope of Zambia ever again having clean smart beautiful cities, let alone create employment beyond current levels. Chaotic street vending makes it difficult for those marketeers who obey the law and sell from the markets. They also pour out of the markets onto the streets and the governments thinks that is sustainable!! They have just run out of ideas!
Leadership is a serious matter
January 19, 2017 at 11:13 pm
The team has already started looking for excuses. It rains everyday in England but they always train and have a very competitive league…. just go back for training, no excuses… don’t blame rain when you are knocked out of the tournament
Story teller
January 20, 2017 at 12:46 am