Health Workers staying in wards with patients

Dear Editor,

We are kindly asking the Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya to look into the plight of new recruits at Luangwa District Hospital.

The government did a wonderful job by giving the hospital over 40 new workers last year.

The problem is that few of these works have been accommodated by the hospital.

Those accommodated are put four per room or more.

The unacceptable thing is that the majority have been accommodated in the actual hospital itself.

We are sharing rooms and bathrooms with patients. We failed to find our own accommodation because we have not received our first salary.

Am sure the government is not aware because when one of the government officials paid a visit recently to the hospital, Luangwa management lied that all the workers have proper accommodation.

The living conditions are pathetic, unfair and very unhealthy.

Concerned Worker

Luangwa District Hospital

Luangwa