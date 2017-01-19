Have a human heart, Kambwili tells Lungu

Roan Patriotic Front ( PF ) Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has described the move by President Edgar Lungu’s government to kick out the Vendors from the streets as heartless.
Government on Thursday removed all the people who have been trading from the streets.
But Kambwili who was recently fired as Information Minister but still serves in the PF Central Committee says what the party has done is a betrayal to it’s people who voted for it in August 2016 crucial elections.
Kambwili has reminded Lungu that the PF is a pro-poor party and that he feels sad that after campaigning heavily today government is removing the people from the streets which is their source of living.
Kambwili says his heart bleeds for the Vendors and wish he could help.
“The sad case of street vending.
The elite call it dirt because they can afford to shop on Shoprite, the poor call it business because that is their only source of livelihood. What happens to these men and women who seek to send their children to schools and provide for their families? Having heavily campaigned in the last general election I reiterated that fact that the patriotic front is a pro poor party and we would not remove street vendors from the streets, until we provide an enabling environment for them to thrive. The economy is currently under enormus stress and this isn’t the time for towns to compete on being the cleanest, its time to put the people first. My heart bleeds for the street vendors and I wish I could help.
Lest we forget that unemployment is high and this is a way for people making ends meat. Let us have a human heart when making life changing decisions, how can we refer to human beings selling their products as dirt ?
The sad case of street vendors, dirt in others eyes, livelihood in their own eyes.
Where is the fairness?
Mmmmmmmm….big man you just need our sympathy after realising you are in big trouble. Now you believe that whatever goes up must come down. You are DOWN and now trying to find ways of recovery.
Sorry, you deserve what you are going through.
zambian
January 20, 2017 at 12:06 am
Lets Live And Unite As One Family.
Justine
January 20, 2017 at 2:34 am
CK is right , you can not chase the vendors ,I can shop anywhere be it in the streets of shops but majority can’t afford to go to the shops , also majority are poor people please Mr Lungu consider what your comrade is telling you.you must have a heart for the poor ,
What you doing now will work against you soon
Samson
January 20, 2017 at 4:15 am
What a ledership mwebantu,ba shi kulu balitusuminisha,uku shiti sha mumisebo nomba imwe chafuma kwisa?thats why pf is M.C.SATA.miners him no pf,its now pf/mmd gvt
jazy k
January 20, 2017 at 4:43 am
ECO MWALEFWAYA BA MUMBWE BUSHE TAMWAISHIBE ? WHEN WE WERE TELLING YOU, YOU USED TO CALL US NAMES AND YOU THOUGHT YOUR GOD LUNGU WHOM YOU USED TO WORSHIP AND PRAISE DAY IN AND NIGHT OUT WOULD BRING YOU HEAVEN ON EARTH. MWANYA MUKALAPILA, BY THE TIME LUNGU LEAVE OFFICE, MUKALALYA NABANA BENU NANGU AMAFI YENU. NOMBA CILI KWISA ? NABAMUKANYA UKUSHITISHA MUMA STREET, UBUNGA NI K150 KA 25Kg, UKUTUMA UMWANA KU COLLEGE JUST A SINGLE SEMISTER PLUS OTHER REQUIREMENTS NI K12000 AND ABOVE, ABAICE ABALEPASA UKUYA KUMA SECONDARY SCHOOLS NI K1000, MUKASHIFUMYA KWISE MPIYA ESHO ? ENA ALI NA PE, ALELYA, TALEMWIBUKISHA NOKUMWIBUKISHA EFYO MWAMUCITILE AWE. BAMBI PAKULUMBANYA NOKUPOKOLOLA LUNGU MUKUTALIKA BALEFWAYA NOKUINYELAWILA MULANDU NOBUKALI, NOMBE LELO MULI KWISA ? MULENYA, MUKALAPILA.
Moses Chilifyebwino
January 20, 2017 at 5:19 am
A lasting solution can be found by all of us for these vendors.remember they are our sisters,brothers,aunties,uncles,cousins,nephews,nieces,fathers,mothers and neighbors as it is written in the bible.lets all unit for a better zamber
WA POHO YENSU
January 20, 2017 at 6:12 am
zambia
WA POHO YENSU
January 20, 2017 at 6:15 am
CK is naive and pretentious. How can he expect Lungu to have a heart when his DNA is violence and killing of innocent people. Has CK ever heard Lungu apologising for the murder of Mapenzi Chibalo in cold blood by the PF Police? The man is callous and what is happening to the vendors reveals the true character of Lungu and his PF Party.Lungu just wanted the Vendors Vote and now that he is illegally and firmly in power he has thrown away the vendors just like condoms after use.Illegitimate Lungu does not have the People of Zambia at heart. What matters for Lungu is to retain power by hook or crook,enrich himself and enjoy life while sipping his favourite drink, Jameson Whiskey. That is all he cares for.
Moya
January 20, 2017 at 6:23 am