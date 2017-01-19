Have a human heart, Kambwili tells Lungu

Roan Patriotic Front ( PF ) Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has described the move by President Edgar Lungu’s government to kick out the Vendors from the streets as heartless.

Government on Thursday removed all the people who have been trading from the streets.

But Kambwili who was recently fired as Information Minister but still serves in the PF Central Committee says what the party has done is a betrayal to it’s people who voted for it in August 2016 crucial elections.

Kambwili has reminded Lungu that the PF is a pro-poor party and that he feels sad that after campaigning heavily today government is removing the people from the streets which is their source of living.

Kambwili says his heart bleeds for the Vendors and wish he could help.

“The sad case of street vending.

The elite call it dirt because they can afford to shop on Shoprite, the poor call it business because that is their only source of livelihood. What happens to these men and women who seek to send their children to schools and provide for their families? Having heavily campaigned in the last general election I reiterated that fact that the patriotic front is a pro poor party and we would not remove street vendors from the streets, until we provide an enabling environment for them to thrive. The economy is currently under enormus stress and this isn’t the time for towns to compete on being the cleanest, its time to put the people first. My heart bleeds for the street vendors and I wish I could help.

Lest we forget that unemployment is high and this is a way for people making ends meat. Let us have a human heart when making life changing decisions, how can we refer to human beings selling their products as dirt ?

The sad case of street vendors, dirt in others eyes, livelihood in their own eyes.

Where is the fairness?