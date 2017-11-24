Hailstorm leaves trail of destruction in Kitwe

Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary Elias Kamanga says a hailstorm that followed a heavy downpour in the evening of Thursday has caused serious damage to both government and private property.

And in Kitwe the hailstorm caused extensive damage to the Kitwe Central Police.

Confirming the destruction in Ndola Kamanga said a number of government vehicles have been damaged after a communication tower collapsed on them.

He explained that the full extension of the destruction to property both government and private will be known when his office takes an inventory.

“A number of government vehicles parked in the Cabinet office car park have been extensively damaged some of them beyond repair after a communication tower belonging to the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit, (DMMU) collapsed on them.

“Several shops and office buildings in the city also had their roofs blown off while many trees along the roads have been uprooted. My office is yet to ascertain the exact extent of the destruction regrets the damage so far recorded. The damage to the over 5 vehicles belonging to various ministries will further compound the critical transport shortage in the province,” he said in a short Facebook posting early Friday.

And Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu said the storm caused extensive damage to Kitwe Central Police after communication tower fall it.