Gruesome GBV incidents worry ZNWL

The Zambia National Women’s Lobby (ZNWL) is deeply concerned about the increase in the loss of life through gender based violence (GBV) often involving very close family members. Hardly a week goes by without news of the death of a womanor man through GBV inflicted by a spouse or close family member.

The latest incidents involving the gruesome killing of two women and the rape of two other women is indicative of the gravity of GBV in our society.

GBV if not dealt with has the potential of escalating into other forms of violence.This is because violence regardless of type only produces more violence. Further, failure by couples and family members to communicate and exercise tolerance, coupled with a change infamily dynamics has contributed to the increase inviolence within families.GBV has devastating and far reaching consequences on those involved and the nation as a whole if left unchecked.

ZNWL therefore calls for more efforts towardscurtailing the loss of life through GBV such as the revision of the traditional marriage curriculum used by marriage counsellors in marriage initiation processes and information on how to balance the delicate blend of modern and traditional family life. Laws and procedures in dealing with GBV cases also need to be revised to ensure that perpetrators are reformed before any GBV case is settled or withdrawn.

ZNWL further implores the government, the church and civil society organisations (CSOs) working in the area of family relations to take a lead in acting against GBV and inculcating the correct values in our society.

The family is the most basic unit of society therefore peace in the family must be preserved to avoid the disintegration of our society.

Ms. Beauty Katebe

National Chairperson

