Govt has not seen ConCourt ruling on illegal ministers, claims Wina

Vice President Inonge Wina has told Parliament that Government has not seen the judgment from the Constitutional Court ordering Ministers to pay back money they received during their illegal stay in office.

Wina told Parliament this morning during the Vice President’s Question and Answer session that the Constitutional Court is yet to serve the judgment on the Attorney General.

She said Government is still waiting for the Constitutional Court to serve the document on the Attorney General’s Chambers to decide the next course of action.

Wina explained to the House that the judgment affects more than 60 former Ministries and their Deputies and that statements issued by one person affected by the judgment cannot represent the entire group.

She said government will not base its decision on one statement issued by one of the affected individuals.

Wina said once received, the judgment will be subjected to further consultations within the ranks of Ministries.

Last month, the Constitutional Court maintained that the 64 ministers who stayed on in office after the dissolution of Parliament in 2016 must pay back the money they received during the period they illegally occupied their positions.