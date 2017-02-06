Govt ‘explains’ Mulungushi Textiles closure

Government has clarified that the shutdown of Mulungushi Textiles in Kabwe is as a result of a new investor that has come on board from Korea through the Industrial Development Corporation.

Central Province Permanent Secretary Chanda Kabwe told Hot FM News that the shutdown is meant to allow the settling down and the installation of new equipment by the investor.

And Kabwe told Hot FM News that all the workers’ financial concerns have been addressed adding that they will also be retained in addition to the 5,000 direct jobs that will be created at the company.



He revealed that the Korean investor is already in Kabwe and is expected to commence the recapitalization process in the next few months.



UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema recently sympathized with workers of Mulungushi textiles company in Kabwe after it was closed indefinitely by government.



Hichilema described the closure as a mockery on citizens who had hope of employment.