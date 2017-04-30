Government promotes FIFA Referee Sikazwe

Government has promoted FIFA referee Janny Sikazwe for his outstanding performance.

Central Province Permanent Secretary Chanda Kabwe says Sikazwe is the Senior Education officer in charge of Broadcast in Central Province.

Mr. Kabwe says the Provincial Administration worked with the Ministry of General Education to effect the promotion.

The Permanent Secretary says the Provincial Administration will not hesitate to recommend for promotion people who work hard in the province.

He told TV2 News that Sikazwe deserves the promotion because he has represented Zambia and Central province at the highest level of football.

Among Sikazwe’s achievements include officiating the 2016 Club World Cup FINAL, 2017 Africa Cup five between Egypt and Cameroon, as well as being shortlisted for the 2018 Russia World Cup.

Sikazwe will also officiate at the Under 20 World Cup next month in South Korea.