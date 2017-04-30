Government promotes FIFA Referee Sikazwe

Government has promoted FIFA referee Janny Sikazwe for his outstanding performance.
Central Province Permanent Secretary Chanda Kabwe says Sikazwe is the Senior Education officer in charge of Broadcast in Central Province.
Mr. Kabwe says the Provincial Administration worked with the Ministry of General Education to effect the promotion.
The Permanent Secretary says the Provincial Administration will not hesitate to recommend for promotion people who work hard in the province.
He told TV2 News that Sikazwe deserves the promotion because he has represented Zambia and Central province at the highest level of football.
Among Sikazwe’s achievements include officiating the 2016 Club World Cup FINAL, 2017 Africa Cup five between Egypt and Cameroon, as well as being shortlisted for the 2018 Russia World Cup.
Sikazwe will also officiate at the Under 20 World Cup next month in South Korea.
What? How does being a good referee relate to this mans effectiveness in his role at the ministry. This circus in Zambia is really deep rooted!
webman
April 30, 2017 at 11:28 pm
Webman,coz of your good comment we shall promote you to chief spokesperson. Keep up the good work.
Ralph
May 1, 2017 at 5:52 am
You remember Christopher Katongo being promoted to staff Sergeant for his prowess on the soccer field and not comat field? Joke hey…I respect Sikazwe so much and everytime he officiates an international match I watch him instead of the soccer match…..but promoting him to any position outside refereeing could be setting him for failure. Let FIFA do that..they are his paymaster.
PM
May 2, 2017 at 7:23 am
@ Webman exactly my thoughts.
Pondaiti
May 2, 2017 at 6:24 am
Teachers study not less than 33 courses at undergraduate. Including communication skills regardless of subject specialisation. So the post is ok. Trs are versatile and can fit in most fields if not all.
The Laughing Philosopher
May 1, 2017 at 2:45 pm