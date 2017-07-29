GBM gets a doctorate degree

UPND Vice President Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba was today awarded a doctorate degree in Business Administration from Commonwealth University.

The degree was conferred to GBM during the 15th Dubai leadership Summit held Arabian Courtyard hotel under the theme “Corporate Social Responsibility for Leaders and Managers’.

The Summit is initiated by the Commonwealth University and London Graduate School Consortium to serve as a forum to inspire leaders exchange ideas and opinions about practical leadership challenges and also to enable leaders to benchmark good practices.

Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba born in 1959 is the son of Zambia’s African Minister of Agriculture Muma Mwamba who later became Chief Munkonge and his mother Grace Chileshe both of Kasama Disrict.

GBM is an entreprenuer and an immaculate businessman who begun his business with a loan borrowed from his mother but grew to create other businesses and investments both local and internationally.

Through his hardwork he has managed to inspire young ones into business and entreprenuership

GBM apart from being a renowned businessman he is also a Vice President of the biggest political party in Zambia ” the UPND.”

He is accompanied by his beautiful wife Chama whom he is sharing this day and night with at one of the best ten hotels in the world as they celebrate one of their great achievement in their lives.

82 Total Views 82 Views Today