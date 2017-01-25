Gay marriage is evil, It has no place in America, America belongs to God – President Trump
President Trump
Several social issues disappeared from the WhiteHouse.gov site Friday, including a page dedicated to LGBT rights.
A report on the Labor Department’s website on LGBT workers rights was also removed.
Advocates for the LGBT community have worried about what a Trump administration would mean for the progress made on equality issues under President Obama. As a candidate, President Trump said he is opposed to same-sex marriage and Vice President Pence has taken strong anti-gay rights stances throughout his political career.
And while it’s standard for the new administration to update the White House’s official website with its agenda as part of the transition it is notable that the Trump administration did not choose to include anything about the LGBT community.
In a statement Friday afternoon, Chad Griffin, president of the Human Rights Campaign, said, “If President Trump truly believes in uniting the country, now is the time to make clear whether he will be an ally to the LGBTQ community in our struggle for full equality. We are prepared to do whatever it takes to protect our community and our progress.”
This is a good move by president trump there are no such stupid rights as gay rights in the world a big thumps up to the trump administration.
We do not need such lunatics in the world.
Anonymous
January 25, 2017 at 7:37 am
EMMANUEl!
christian
January 25, 2017 at 8:31 am
I also agree with Mugabe who challenged the gays to get pregnant and produce a normal human being or else he would not release them from prison.
cm
January 25, 2017 at 8:58 am
Really these so-called rights have destroyed the world much. Only evil chaps agree to such rights. Trump please can you tramp them at once so that they see sense in their being. The Holy Bible’s teachings are there for such people to bear in minds.
SENIOR BINO
January 25, 2017 at 8:59 am
Stupid African countries who backtracked in implementing the law against lesbians and gays like Uganda during Obama will now go ahead and implement and enforce these laws, as it now seems that Trump (uncle Sam) will not attach the gay and lesbian rights recognition as a pre-condition for aid, although aid to African countries under Trump is uncertain.
Charles
January 25, 2017 at 9:26 am
This type of reporting in very dangerous..When did he say that..whats the linking site.These reports do not depict what the American president said.People lets be factual in our reporting
Tobius
January 25, 2017 at 10:22 am
THAT’S MY MAN.
ZAMBIAN
January 25, 2017 at 10:45 am
Mr Trump is God sent. We need such people in places of authority who are fearless & courageous. God bless America. Psalm 75:5-6
James
January 25, 2017 at 10:59 am
Even if the Devil renounced Homosexuality than he will be called an Angel what kind of hatred is this?
Dee
January 25, 2017 at 12:09 pm
Gays must be executed
Samson
January 25, 2017 at 1:07 pm
Am not gay,but i respect gay people..Who am i to judge what someone else does..We need to have more tolerance in whatever we do..My only issue is when the call their union MARRIAGE..tHATS WRONG..They should call it another name like UNION or something else..but lets respect gays and lesbians people
Tobius
January 25, 2017 at 3:26 pm
That’s my president.Man of action.
Frank Nshingano
January 25, 2017 at 5:37 pm
Amen, amen, President Trump
Umuntu
January 25, 2017 at 5:38 pm
Trump is God sent,may God bless America.
Frank Nshingano
January 25, 2017 at 5:45 pm
Recognition of same-sex marriage should not be forced on those who are opposed to it.
This law is totally unfair on those who believe in God. The surprising part is that a Minister of the Gospel (pastor, priest) can be dragged to court for refusing to host or conduct a same-sex marriage!! It is now illegal in America to have the 10 commandments on the School Notice board!! Trump is right! The women demonstrating against Trump are mostly unhappy about Trump’s opposition to abortion! That is strange coming from women. I suppose the same-sex marriage supporters are unworried as they have no time for children!! Those who do not want to be pregnant should not indulge in sexual activity or if they do, they should take measures not to conceive!! Abortion is murder. The devil is liar.
Leadership is a serious matter
January 25, 2017 at 9:31 pm
probably on planet jupiter they can claim these rights……lol
kay1
January 26, 2017 at 8:06 am
All Praise be to God!!
SHEMA ISRAEL
January 26, 2017 at 12:35 pm
Doing the right thing all the best trump
lungu lazarus
January 26, 2017 at 1:29 pm
Bravo Mr Trump. Thus how a father of the nation should behave.
Mwanamalenga
January 26, 2017 at 1:34 pm
Tobius you are a big fool, Sin Is Sin and they is no way it you can say you respect sinful. You must be gay, no one was born that way they are demons that can only make a man admire his fellow man’s muscles. God is watching you.
THUMBS UP TO TRUMP
HARRY.B. CHAMBULUKA (iii)
January 26, 2017 at 2:00 pm
You people who are gays and lesbians you are worse than the pig and dogs for they know there male and female counter parts they go to opposite sex that why Paul in the book of Romans said that behaviour its unseemingly and those does such have reject mindset. imagine a sin that God couldnt bear it while he was sitting on his Throne in heaven, he had to come himself and make sure that the angels have completely burn Sodom and Gomora
THUMBS UP MR TRUMP THUMBS UP!!!!!!!
KILL GAYS AND LE
January 26, 2017 at 2:31 pm
MR TRUMP, ENSURE THAT ALL THOSE INVOLVED IN THIS SATANIC ACTS ARE CAGED. GOD BLESS YOU.
PEACE MAKER
January 26, 2017 at 7:40 pm
ifintu fyabola nomba. Chaladiba pa white haushi na world war yalatampa
Mayor of Cape Town
January 26, 2017 at 9:33 pm
God bless and protect God fearing leaders-Romans 1:21-32
chi
January 27, 2017 at 12:12 pm
PRAISE THE LORD!!!!!!!
LET US CALL EVIL EVIL AND GOOD GOOD
FAR TOO LONG THIS EVIL HAS BEEN CALLED GOOD AND TOLERATED!!!!
MICHELLE
February 8, 2017 at 4:42 pm
FATHER GOD PROTECT PRESIDENT TRUMP FOR TAKING A STAND FOR YOUR HOLY WORD – I PRAY ANGELS ENCAMP AROUND HIM!!!!!!! BLESS YOUR HOLY NAME LORD –
MICHELLE
February 8, 2017 at 4:43 pm