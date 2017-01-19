Gambia crisis: President-elect inauguration in Senegal

The man who won The Gambia’s disputed election says he will be sworn in as president at the country’s embassy in neighbouring Senegal, reports the BBC.
The message, posted on Adama Barrow’s social media accounts, invited the general public to attend the ceremony.
Last-ditch efforts by regional leaders to convince Yahya Jammeh to step down as president failed overnight.
He lost elections last month, but wants the results annulled citing errors in the electoral process.
West African military forces are ready to enforce a transfer of power in The Gambia, a popular beach destination among European holidaymakers.
Senegalese troops remain stationed at the Gambian border, despite the deadline for Mr Jammeh to stand down passing at midnight.
The threat of military action is supported by Nigeria and other states in the region.
Mr Barrow has been in Senegal since Sunday following an invitation to attend a summit of African leaders who back his victory.
The president-elect tweeted and posted on Facebook that his inauguration would take place at 16:00 GMT at the embassy in the capital, Dakar.
At least 26,000 Gambians, fearful that violence could erupt, have sought refuge in Senegal.
Meanwhile, thousands of UK and Dutch tourists continue to be evacuated from the tiny West African state.
Zambia can also innaugurate HH in Tanzania or Malawi
Fwebene
January 19, 2017 at 4:40 pm
The former President jhame mast had over power to new elec president
Why in Africa? Why why jhame you want kill enocenty people live office
Mukumbi mukumbi
January 19, 2017 at 6:04 pm
The legitimate President of Zambia will only be sworn in after the Petition is heard,determined and the Winner declared by the Court. Lungu is masquerading as President of Zambia but he is not. Zambians want to know who won the 2016 Elections and who is their Legitimate President.Just like what has happened in Gambia People of Zambia want their Will respected. Lungu should allow the Petition to be heard and if he thinks he won as he claims he must produce evidence in Court showing how he won the Elections. Most Zambians feel and believe that Lungu lost the Election and HH won, but Lungu stole the Election and illegally declared himself President. Lungu must vindicate himself in Court to earn respect and recognition from the People.Until Lungu is as ilegitimate as Jammeh and Kabila in DRC.Period.
Mwape
January 19, 2017 at 6:39 pm