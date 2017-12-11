Gabaraane is Stanbic Bank Zambia’s new Chief Executive

Stanbic Bank Zambia has announced the appointment of Leina Gabaraane as the bank’s new Chief Executive, taking over from Charles Mudiwa who has been assigned similar duties in Kenya.

Stanbic Bank Zambia board chairperson Dr Austin Mwape said Gabaraane, a Botswana national, brings with him vast leadership and corporate experience, having served as Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank Botswana over the past nine years. He joined Stanbic Bank Botswana in 2007 as Deputy Managing Director and was later promoted to Managing Director in 2008. Gabaraane will take over effective January 18, 2018.

“We are extremely happy to welcome Mr Gabaraane, who has performed very well in Botswana over the years. Stanbic Bank Zambia has undergone a huge transformation over the past few years, growing from strength to strength to become one of the best banks in the country. Our vision in the medium term is to become one of the most profitable operations of the Standard Bank Group in Africa and we have no doubt that Mr Gabaraane will be equal to the task to steer the bank to greater heights. We look forward to working with Mr Gabaraane,” said Dr Mwape.

Gabaraane joined the Standard Bank Group in 2002 as Principal Business Development Officer (Projects) at Stanbic Investment Management Services (SIMS), a subsidiary of the Standard Bank Group, and excelled through the ranks to Executive Director at SIMS in 2004.

He started his career at Botswana Development Corporation in 1995 , which he joined as Assistant Operations Officer responsible for business development, project evaluation and monitoring. Gabaraane currently sits on the boards of Stanlib, Liberty Life and the University of Botswana Foundation.

He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Botswana and a Masters of Business Administration on International Banking and Finance from the University of Birmingham.