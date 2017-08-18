Fugitive Chipata man who murdered own son turns self in to police

A Chipata businessman who shot dead his 19-year-old son for wearing his mother’s trousers has handed himself over to Chipata Central Police Station after being on the run for more than two weeks.

Eastern Province police commissioner Alex Chilufya has confirmed the development, disclosing that the suspect identified as Martin Mwale Snr had fled to Malawi after killing his son Martin Jr.

“Yes, I can confirm that Martin Mwale, who recently fatally shot his son and fled to Malawi has given himself up to police this [yesterday] morning at 0:500 hours, to face the law,” Chilufya said. “He is currently detained at Chipata Central Police Station awaiting indictment and appearance in Court.”

Mwale shot his son on August 2 around 21:00 hours with a shotgun following what he regarded as disturbing behaviour.

“The son wore the mother’s trousers, so the father got a gun and shot him. He was initially wounded but later on the son succumbed and died,” said Chilufya.