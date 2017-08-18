Fugitive Chipata man who murdered own son turns self in to police

A Chipata businessman who shot dead his 19-year-old son for wearing his mother’s trousers has handed himself over to Chipata Central Police Station after being on the run for more than two weeks.
Eastern Province police commissioner Alex Chilufya has confirmed the development, disclosing that the suspect identified as Martin Mwale Snr had fled to Malawi after killing his son Martin Jr.
“Yes, I can confirm that Martin Mwale, who recently fatally shot his son and fled to Malawi has given himself up to police this [yesterday] morning at 0:500 hours, to face the law,” Chilufya said. “He is currently detained at Chipata Central Police Station awaiting indictment and appearance in Court.”
Mwale shot his son on August 2 around 21:00 hours with a shotgun following what he regarded as disturbing behaviour.
“The son wore the mother’s trousers, so the father got a gun and shot him. He was initially wounded but later on the son succumbed and died,” said Chilufya.
Killing another is unacceptable in all it’s forms and the State must treat Mr Mwale to a full coarse of the law. But abaiche nabena what are they smoking kanshi? Honestly how do u wear your mother’s toloshi shuwa at 19 years! In my own view Mr Mwale is not a murderer but a victim of shocking circumstances.
Jerabo
August 18, 2017 at 11:21 am
i think the son must have been problematic most time and wearing of mothers trusers was one of the main foolish things the son could have been doing. it also may also have caused some exchange of words and prompted the father to do that.
Pc
August 18, 2017 at 11:29 am
Murder is the never the solution.only God the giver of life has the right take away that life
Jimmy shaba
August 19, 2017 at 1:54 pm
Who can believe that an 18 year old boy/man was wearing his mother’s trousers? The real story is that the boy was having sex with his mother fid some time. But this time he was caught in the very act.
Prophet Patrick
August 20, 2017 at 12:58 pm
гостиная Роза
http://1stbest.info/
———-
Robertvor
August 26, 2017 at 10:55 pm
I am sure this article has touched all the internet viewers, its really really nice paragraph on building up new webpage.
Silvia Odete Morani Massad
September 5, 2017 at 3:21 pm
What i don’t realize is in truth how you’re no longer really much more smartly-liked than you might be now.
You are very intelligent. You already know thus considerably
on the subject of this matter, produced me personally imagine
it from so many various angles. Its like men and
women don’t seem to be interested except it’s something to
do with Woman gaga! Your individual stuffs nice.
All the time handle it up!
nokia phones
September 5, 2017 at 9:05 pm
Hello! I realize this is somewhat off-topic
however I needed to ask. Does running a well-established website like yours take
a massive amount work? I’m completely new to blogging however
I do write in my journal everyday. I’d like to start a blog so I can share my own experience and views online.
Please let me know if you have any kind of suggestions or tips for brand new aspiring blog owners.
Appreciate it!
Lelio Vieira Carneiro Junior
September 6, 2017 at 1:57 pm
Hey very cool blog!! Man .. Beautiful .. Amazing ..
I will bookmark your website and take the feeds also? I am
satisfied to seek out numerous helpful information here within the submit, we want develop more
strategies on this regard, thanks for sharing.
. . . . .
Jayden
September 6, 2017 at 4:23 pm