FQM happy with Govt’s move to lift ban on night travelling for truckers

First Quantum Minerals Limited (FQM) country manager General Kingsley Chinkuli says government’s decision to lift the ban on freight and goods vehicles driving at night was a welcome move.

In a statement today, Chinkuli said the amendment to Statutory Instrument (SI) 76 of 2016 would improve the operations of the mining companies.

“The Government’s decision to revise this SI by giving mining industry freight vehicles the exemption they require to move around the clock is hugely welcome.

“As a company, we have noted that when transport systems are safe and efficient, they provide economic and social opportunities and benefits that result in positive multiplier effects, such as better accessibility to markets, employment and additional investments. And what is good for First Quantum, is good for Zambia.”

General Chinkuli observed that the move would maintain the company’s contribution to the national treasury.

“We commend the government for revising SI 76 of 2016 following their extensive consultation with the industry last year. Given the mining industry dependency on robust and reliable logistics, this move will ensure the company’s contribution to the nation’s treasury is maintained,” he said.

Government has lifted the ban on night travels for trucks which was effected to reduce the fatal road accidents that had rocked the country’s roads.