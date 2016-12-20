Four provinces to experience floods

THE Zambia Meteorological Department has warned that Lusaka, Central, Western and Southern provinces will experience heavy rains coupled with flash floods from today to Wednesday.

The department also forecast that during the same period the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) which was the main rain bringing system would be oscillating about the southern borders of Zambia thereby increasing rainfall and showery activities across the country.

The department stated Tuesday and Wednesday the ITCZ would be oscillating about the Central part of Zambia.

As a result, Lusaka, Southern and southern districts of Eastern Provinces would experience a reduction in the morning and night rainfall.

The department indicated that all areas would be mainly cloudy with morning rain in places, afternoon showers and thunderstorms in many places as well as night rain and thunder in places.

The department also stated that Lusaka, Southern and southern districts of Eastern Province would on Tuesday and Wednesday partly cloudy to cloudy, windy at times with afternoon shower in places.

The department said the rest of Zambia would be cloudy with morning rain, afternoon showers and thundershowers in places.

“Warning! During the period 17th-21st December, 2016, Heavy falls and Flash floods are expected over Lusaka, Central, Western and Southern Provinces,” stated the statement issued yesterday by the department.