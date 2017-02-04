Former ZNFU boss Evelyn Nguleka dies

Evelyn Nguleka

Former Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) president Evelyn Nguleka has died.

Dr. Nguleka died this afternoon in the University Teaching Hospital where she had been admitted since Wednesday.

Dr. Nguleka served as ZNFU President but resigned in September after the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) arrested her and the Union’s Executive Director Ndambo Ndambo on money laundering charges.

Dr. Nguleka and Ndambo were arrested following audits from KPMG and EMM Corporates.

She at that time also stepped down as President of the World Farmers’ Organization (WFO).

2 Responses to Former ZNFU boss Evelyn Nguleka dies

  1. Depression, “Ukwiba nomwenso po”.

    Wiseman from the East
    February 4, 2017 at 8:38 pm
    Reply

  2. She probably contracted deadly TB in remand.

    HH azinama!
    February 4, 2017 at 11:06 pm
    Reply

