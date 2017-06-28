Former PF minister Kafwaya arrested for corruption

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested former North Western Province Minister Dawson Kafwaya for corrupt prectices involving K30,000.

It’s a stunning fall from grace for Kafwaya, who seemed destined for political greatness when President Edgar Lungu appointed him minister at age 30 in 2015. He however failed to retain the Solwezi Central seat – a seat he won in 2014 under UPND – when he stood on the PF ticket.

ACC public relations manager Timothy Moono says Kafwaya, 33, of plot no. 9834 Saviya area in Solwezi was arrested and charged with one count of obtaining goods by false pretenses and one count of altering a false document contrary to sections 309 and 352 of Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

“In the first count it is alleged that Mr Kafwaya on dates unknown but between 1st January 2015 and 31st July 2015 in Solwezi, being a public officer namely Provincial Minister of North-Western Province, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, did by false pretenses obtain 6000 building blocks worth K30,000 from Mei Mei Co. Ltd by purporting that they were to be used as a donation for the construction of a classroom block for Mutanda High School when in fact the blocks were diverted and used to contruct his house in Solwezi,” Stated Moono.

“In the second count, it is alleged that Mr Kafwaya between 1st January 2015 and 31st July 2015 at Solwezi, being a public officer namely Provincial Minister of North Western Province, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, did alter a false document namely a receipt no 6 and uttered it to the Anti-Corruption Commission purporting that the receipt originated from the institution that is alleged to have issued it when in fact not.”

Moono added that Kafyaya had been released on Bond and would appear in the Solwezi Subordinate Court soon.