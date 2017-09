Former Lusaka Province Minister Charles Shawa dies

Former Lusaka Provincial Minister Charles Shawa has died,

Shawa passed away at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) early on Sunday morning following and illness.

Shawa served as Minister in the MMD regimes of Levy Mwanawasa and Rupiah Banda.

He was also a member of parliament for Luangwa constituency at the time.

Shawa was a resident of Kanakantapa in Chongwe at the time of his death.