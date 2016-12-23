Former Defence Minister’s Son sentenced to death

Son to former Defence Minister George Mpombo has been sentenced to death for murder.

The Ndola High Court found former Mpombo’s 17-year-old son guilty of shooting dead his pregnant girlfriend and beheading her.

Judge Emelia Sunkutu described the crime as horrific deserving the strongest punishment possible.

“As I conclude my judgment, I cannot express the horror of this heinous crime

not only to the family of the deceased but also to the Zambian populace at

large,” Judge Sunkutu said. “It is inconceivable that one so young would come up with such an evil scheme to take the life of another. I believe that nothing could describe the horrible act from someone so young.”

“In fact it will definitely leave an indelible mark in the history of Zambian

criminal justice system. I find you guilty on one count of murder according to the laws of Zambia for the murder of Ruth Phiri. I also find you guilty of aggravated robbery,” said Judge Sunkutu who is Ndola High Court judge-in-charge when he delivered his judgment.

Mpombo’s son is accused of having killed his gilfriend after she told him that she was pregnant.