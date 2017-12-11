Footage of police brutality on CBU students surfaces

Video footage has emerged showing police officers brutally beating an unarmed and subdued student at the Copperbelt University. This is despite police denial of the incident.
In the grainy 30-second clip, a male student is seen being beaten by not less than five police officers despite holding his hands up in a gesture of surrender and eventually covering his head as what appear to be planks are used to hit him.
On Friday last week, riot police invaded the country’s second highest learning institution following sustained protests by students and proceeded to break down doors to student hostels before savagely beating those unlucky enough to be found hiding in their rooms.
More than 25 students are reportedly nursing serious injuries from the beatings in various hospitals while 53 were arrested by police.
But before the emergence of this video, Copperbelt police commissioner Charity Katanga had denied reports of her officers beating students, further stating that no single student was injured in the raid.
“No I can’t confirm that police were beating up students but what I know what happened, I can say between yesterday and this morning, police had gone there to keep vigil of the situation of the unrest at the same place. And when they [police] had assembled after they saw that the situation was quiet and they were trying to go away [but] they [students] started throwing stones. And that’s how students were pursued and apprehended. One police officer was even injured on the arm…And 53 students were arrested. No, to the best of my knowledge, there was no student who was injured. Pursuing them yes they pursued them. If they pursue them and they run to the room, they have a right to pursue them,” said Katanga.
See the clip below:
Lets pray that we don’t lose any more lives.Please include the students in your prayers.
Joe
December 11, 2017 at 3:21 pm