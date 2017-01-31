Foinikas Lodge… just the best

Foinikas Lodge newly built offering executive accommodation is situated in Fairview area, Monze Southern province.

It is near Coweth College, just 2 kelomtres from the town centre in the quite prime residential area of Monze. It is on Stand number 1996.

The rooms are executive, airconditioned with LCD screens connected to DSTV. Foinikas Lodge’s specious lounge with a big TV screen just offers a conducive relaxation artmoshere to Guests.

Foinikas Lodge also offers english and local meals. Visit us and have some local village chickens, beef and some english dishes.

The Lodge has a conference room conducive for workshops, conferences, and Board meetings.

Within the lodge is bar well stocked with a variety of beverages. Come visit us and you will certainly be at home.

To make reservations:

Call: +260 977 894 653 or +260 953 421 064
Email: foinikaslodge@gmail.com

