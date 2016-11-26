Floods in Lusaka’s Chilenje township

Chilenje township in the capital Lusaka has been flooded making movement difficult for pedestrians.
A check at Chilenje bus station and market Saturday morning found floods as water from rains was stagnant due to poor drainage system.
Photos: Hermit Hachilonde
Where is K355 million which PF always sings about, the sanitation and water system for USA millennial poverty reduction.?
Washington square
November 26, 2016 at 6:47 pm
The USA Millenium fund is for specific projects such as the installation of water and drainage pipes in areas where these do not exist – people rely on boreholes and onsite sewage storage. That USA fund is also being used to construct bigger sewarage deposits in Chamba valley. Please not that the Millenium Funds are a grant from the USA government and NOT from Zambian taxpayers coffers. You must put pressure on your government to save some money from your taxpayers coffers for projects that help you. You can do this by petitioning your MPs to vote against bills that take away your taxpayers money from projects that help people such as construction of genuine drainage systems where you leave. The bill to reintroduce deputy ministers being supported by the ruling party PF will take money away to paying more money to your MPs when they are appointed deputy ministers. PF has the majority in parliament and this bad bill is going to go through. PF supporters have a chance to put pressure on their MPs not to support bad laws such as the one being proposed by PF MP Mwewa. Do you want tax payers money to go to paying the new position of deputy minister in government for the sole personal benefit of their families or to save money for building drainage system in chilenje and other needy areas which will benefit majority of Zambians. Do not just complain, act by lobbying your MP. It is up to you.
Leadership is a serious matter
November 26, 2016 at 10:10 pm
Unfortunately Zambians are very dull people. That can not happen in Zambia. Everything a politicians says, goes. We are the most damn people that never object to rubbish and yet we are very literate as compared to other countries. We are such a timid lot such that even our own president says Zambians can not do anything just implement it. You are right but Zambians as we are we can not do anything.
Abdullah Musa
November 27, 2016 at 5:05 am
Thank God for the rains.
Tashas
November 27, 2016 at 5:05 am
thanks for the infor. I lot of people don’t know that the can stop the bill by petitions. we need to educate the people on that one.
Mudiwa
November 28, 2016 at 7:56 pm
i love Zambia
Lyton chikasowa
December 1, 2016 at 7:32 am
In 1977 the flooding in Lusaka started giving warning shots with deaths in Kanyama compound,this is 2016,and you are still talking of floods in Lusaka?What bunch of retards run this country kanshi?What happened to long term planning in view of the population drift,where every Zambian wants to crowd in Lusaka to make ends meet,the end result is clogged up drainages where they’re available,litter all over,and the capital city becomes one big ghetto if you can’t afford the luxury of being driven from your air conditioned home to Levy mall for a coffee,then to Seminar at Radisson blue,other-wise try taking a walk under a drizzle from inter-city bus terminus over the messed up flyover bridge at Findeco house then end up in the muck behind Soweto market,you’ll feel sorry for the monkeys calling for the re-introduction of D/ministers P.I.G ‘s(people in government)
