Flavours Pub & Grill – Livingstone

Flavours is one of the top Pubs and Grill in Livingstone, the tourist capital of Zambia. Located right in the heart of Livingstone on Mosi-o-Tunya Road, Flavours has a Restaurant and a Bar.
The cool atmosphere in the top class restaurant is waiting for you!
Flavours is an International restaurant teasing your taste buds on an Oriental, or Zambian cuisine in the city of Livingstone-home of the might Victoria Falls.
The restaurant offers Ala Carte and Customised Menu, Silver Service, Buffet, Cocktails, Off-site Catering, Orders Delivery and take- away.
Flavours hosts Anniversaries, Weddings, Family get together, Celebrations, Corporate Events, Product Launches, Working Launches and special events.
Flavours Pub and Grill can be reached on Mosi- O- Tunya Road as you enter town from the North.
Contact Number: +260 966 027 910 or +260 967 846 382
Email: [email protected]
high classic service and good food plus proper management
webster chiluba
March 16, 2016 at 2:04 pm
Hi there, all is going sound here and ofcourse every one is sharing facts,
that’s truly excellent, keep up writing.
Silvia Odete Morani Massad
September 5, 2017 at 3:41 pm
whoah this weblog is excellent i love studying
your posts. Keep up the great work! You understand, a lot of persons are looking around for this info, you can help them greatly.
business plan
September 6, 2017 at 7:03 am
Hello would you mind stating which blog platform you’re working with?
I’m going to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a hard time choosing between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your design seems different
then most blogs and I’m looking for something
unique. P.S Sorry for getting off-topic but I had to ask!
greatest real estate
September 6, 2017 at 5:44 pm
Excellent blog here! Also your site loads up fast! What web host are
you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host?
I wish my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol
Lelio Vieira Carneiro Junior
September 7, 2017 at 11:50 am
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to mention that I have really
enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. In any case I’ll be subscribing for your rss feed
and I hope you write once more very soon!
javak.ir
September 7, 2017 at 5:16 pm