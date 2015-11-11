Flavours Pub & Grill – Livingstone

Flavours is one of the top Pubs and Grill in Livingstone, the tourist capital of Zambia. Located right in the heart of Livingstone on Mosi-o-Tunya Road, Flavours has a Restaurant and a Bar.

The cool atmosphere in the top class restaurant is waiting for you!

Flavours is an International restaurant teasing your taste buds on an Oriental, or Zambian cuisine in the city of Livingstone-home of the might Victoria Falls.

The restaurant offers Ala Carte and Customised Menu, Silver Service, Buffet, Cocktails, Off-site Catering, Orders Delivery and take- away.

Flavours hosts Anniversaries, Weddings, Family get together, Celebrations, Corporate Events, Product Launches, Working Launches and special events.

Flavours Pub and Grill can be reached on Mosi- O- Tunya Road as you enter town from the North.

Contact Number: +260 966 027 910 or +260 967 846 382

Email: [email protected]