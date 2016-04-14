Flashback: Hakainde Hichilema

Hakainde Hichilema has posted this photo and wrote:
“Life is a journey that take us to some interesting places. While we can’t always see what lies ahead of us, one of the most important lessons I’ve learnt is to be ambitious in my goals and put my faith in God.”
We will vote for the leader that has a vision for this country, HH. Viva Zambia, viva UPND, Viva HH, come 11.08.2016 we will surely vote wisely for the present and future development of our country.
Mainza
April 14, 2016 at 10:49 am
what is the point of all this? let us focus on how to improve the economy, for example lift the maize/mealie meal export ban for zambia to earn much needed forex or the americans will take advantage of drc, malawi market.
ngonibull
April 14, 2016 at 11:47 am
Nice pic Kainde; hairstyle, folded shirt and all! You remind me of myself, you ‘used to be’ handsome…
Vizungu
April 14, 2016 at 2:26 pm
U have my vote, viva hh viva Zambia
mg
April 14, 2016 at 5:08 pm
Who cares about Lungu, we love HH at least he has capacity to lead based on what he has achieved in life
bad eggs multiply
April 14, 2016 at 5:32 pm
INSOKOSHI SHA GREEN:
OMRI HBB
April 14, 2016 at 6:41 pm
April 14, 2016 at 6:42 pm
Dat’s hw fools r dey always c things which r wrng 2 b right viva hh 2
Oaks
April 14, 2016 at 10:56 pm
Dat’s hw fools r dey always c gd things in bad actions viva hh 2 who cows myb.
Oaks
April 14, 2016 at 11:00 pm
Viva HH, Viva UPND and Zambia.
Jata Noiluma
April 15, 2016 at 7:54 am
Iwe chi OMRI HBB you must be colour blind. How can blue be green? This is how far senseless and ignorant hatred can go, seeing things that are not there. At that age, you probably did not even have socks, let alone shoes. Read what HH has posted! He says “Life is a journey” and indeed it is. This, obviously is too complicated for your simple mind to understand.
Mano Chishinka
April 15, 2016 at 12:58 pm
This photo shows him before privatisation and a new one after privatisation please
mj banda
April 15, 2016 at 8:20 pm
hh viva
clint
April 16, 2016 at 9:09 pm
