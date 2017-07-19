First President KK admitted to UTH

First President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda has been admitted to the University Teaching Hospital -UTH- in Lusaka.

And Acting President, Inonge Wina has visited Dr. Kaunda at UTH where he is receiving medical attention.

And Minister of Health, Chitalu Chilufya says the first President was admitted last evening for minor complaints.

Dr. Chilufya says the medical personnel are also conducting general medical checkups on Dr. Kaunda.

The Minister of Health has described Dr. Kaunda’s condition as stable and ready to be discharged from hospital by tomorrow.

Source: ZNBC

