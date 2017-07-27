First City Lodge, your destination in Kalomo

This is City Lodge located in Kalomo on Lusaka, Livingstone Road, 2 kilometres from the town centre.

City lodge has spacious laxorous chalets which air-conditioned with tea-making facilities.  The Shalets are self-contained with beautiful hygiene showers and toilet facilities.

The Lodge has rooms with queen size beds and twin beds fully furnished with a freezer to accommodate your needs making your stay comfortable.

The single room also is well furnished self-contained with bath tabs, showers and air-conditioned.

All the rooms have television facility connected to pay Digital television with a wide selection of channels ranging from News to Entertainment.

The Lounge is well furnished and is also used for conference gatherings and board meetings.

City Lodge has a well stocked restaurant run by well-trained chefs who are always at your service to make sure you have that delicious meal.

Then make a reservation or booking now by contacting First City Lodge on the following details:

Mobile: +260 955 431 154 or +260 976 583 115

Email: [email protected]

First City Lodge, ours is to Provide Quality Service For You.

