FIFA slaps K70,000 fine on FAZ over fan misconduct

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has been fined US$7,000 after fans threw objects on the pitch during the Chipolopolo’s match against Algeria in Lusaka.
FAZ is among eight African countries that have been handed punishments by FIFA for various offences committed during September’s Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers.
And FAZ has appealed to soccer fans to be at their best behavior during international matches to avoid sanctions by FIFA.
“Yes I can confirm that we have been fined by FIFA. We have been fined because some of our fans started throwing water bottles onto the pitch when Zambia scored the third goal. We have often advised our supporters to show exemplary behaviour whenever the federation is hosting international games. Instead of us investing the little resources we have in developmental initiatives, we are now paying fines as result of what transpired,” said FAZ communications manager Desmond Katongo in a statement.
“Fans need to change their conduct during these international games because we risk being banned. We will also not wait to take possible action such as moving our international games to other venues. They need to change their behavior for the good of the game and the reputation of the Federation and the country.”
Katongo added: “While we appreciate the support that the fans continue to render to the team it is our hope that this support is kept within the confines of the law and within the rules of the game that ride on Fair Play.”
Ignorance among the fans is the problem here. There is need to educate the fans on the consequences of misconduct at football tournaments.
How I wish the AU also had penalties for political players who break laws governing the electoral and governance fields.
Do the reports of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) made know to the citizens or they are kept by the government bureaucrats?
Zambia is signatory to the APRM an initiative of the AU to enhance good governance.
Citizens should petition the government to publicise these reports. Opposition parties should also demand for these reports so that they not only have reliable information but also know the areas of governance in which the country is not doing well.
