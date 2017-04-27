While he was sitting on the judgment seat, his wife sent to him, saying, “Have nothing to do with that just Man, for I have suffered many things today in a dream because of him.”
But the PF leader and his followers persuaded the multitudes that they should ask for Chanda Chimba and destroy HH. The magistrate answered and said to them, “Which of the two do you want me to release?”They said, “Chanda Chimba III!”
The magistrate said to them, “What then shall I do with Hakainde who is called HH?” They all said to him, “Let him be jailed for life!”
Then the magistrate said, “Why, what evil has he done?”But they cried out all the more, saying, “Let him be jailed!”
When Magistrate Greenwell Malumani saw that he could not prevail at all, but rather that a tumult was rising, he took water and washed his hands before the court, saying, “I am innocent of the blood of this just Person. You see to it.”
And all the PF police and cadres answered and said, “His blood be on us and on our children.”
Then he released Chanda Chimba; and when he had scourged HH, he delivered him to the higher Court to be judged.
Fiction: Magistrate Malumani behaving like Pilato…Instead of acquitting him, washes his hands
