Feature: Banks make strides in up-scaling e-banking

Digital banking expert Dennis Lwiindi, in his article “Digital Payments and their adoption in Zambia”, observes that although e-banking platforms in Zambia have evolved over time with good standards, adoption by consumers has been slow.

This lethargy, Lwiindi argues, is affecting the effective development of cashless payment systems in the country.

Electronic banking is expected to appeal to bank customers with benefits such as convenient access to services without time or space constraints, cost and time savings, as well as greater control over service delivery, among others.

To financial institutions, electronic banking is key to standardising service delivery, expanding the options for delivery, and reaching customers who are unreachable through core channels.

In spite of this allure, the uptake of e-banking by consumers has been low. According to Visa, for example, debit and credit card use in Zambia leaves much to be desired. From an average total card base of about two million, only 300 thousand cards are currently active despite growing this number of the last few years.

A recent research paper has shed more light on the factors that are attributed to the low adoption of electronic banking. The paper, published on June 14, 2017, is entitled “Examining Factors Influencing E-Banking Adoption: Evidence from Bank Customers in Zambia” and was prepared by a team of researchers from Copperbelt University’s School of Business namely; Bruce Mwiya, Felix Chikumbi, Chanda Shikaputo, Edna Kabala, Bernadette Kaulung’ombe, and Beenzu Siachinji. It is a quantitative analysis based on data collected from 222 bank customers from Lusaka and Kitwe.

The paper covers a whole spectrum of e-banking services from electronic funds transfers, automated teller machines (ATMs), point of sale machines (POS) in shops and mobile banking and money. It also brings into the fold e-mails and e-statements from banks sent through secure lines, texts, phone calls, transaction alerts etc.

As expected, the study cites connectivity issues as part of factors contributing to low adoption. Zambia is still growing its internet infrastructure and accessibility; only 20.4% of the population has access to internet, way below the 28.7 percent average for Africa and 54.2 percent average globally.

But this study goes a little deeper. It has established that trust is a significant predictor of e-banking adoption attitudes. It suggests that banking institutions must identify and manage the factors affecting the consumer’s intention to adopt and continue usage, arguing that the dimension of trust is important in enticing consumers towards adoption of e-banking.

The study further shows that the level of education is positively associated with actual e-banking adoption and gender is also positively related to the intention to adopt e-banking. This means that the more educated and the males are more likely to adopt e-banking. The findings conclude that indeed in the Zambian context also, perceived usefulness, perceived ease of use and trust are significant in predicting e-banking adoption.

“There is need to increase awareness among current and potential bank customers about the usefulness i.e. benefits of e-banking. …To further increase use of e-banking services, it is essential to provide information to customers and potential customers about how to use the e-banking services,” the paper states.

“This means the easier it is to use e-banking services, the more customers are likely to want to adopt e-banking. Lastly, when current and potential customers trust the e-banking systems and feel that their assets are secure, they will tend to use them more,” it adds.

The paper advises that banks that want to offer their services electronically must first ensure that all necessary infrastructure, workforce, and banking functions are in place and working at maximum efficiency. This, it argues, is important because the successful implementation of information systems is dependent on the extent to which such a system is used and eventually adapted by the potential users.

It follows, therefore, that financial institutions that will sustain e-banking platforms will have to be more aggressive in order to depart from the norm. Local banks are playing their role to keep up with this modernity.

Stanbic Bank – one of the banks included in the research – is at the forefront of moving e-payment technology forward. The bank has made huge strides in investing in ICT infrastructure as well as expanding the reach and promoting the use of digital platforms. Stanbic recently implemented its largest ever ICT infrastructure platform called Finacle that has linked all its 30 branches countrywide, a at cost of US$25 million. This platform has allowed the bank to provide its clients with a variety of digital experiences lately.

Stanbic Chief Executive Charles Mudiwa says this ensures that the bank is able to add more value to its clients.

“We, as a bank, have continually endeavoured to keep our banking systems in sync with modern ICT developments. We have invested significantly in bringing the bank up-to-date with modernity. We are ensuring that all our processes are in place along with ensuring that we promote our digital services to all our customers to increase uptake of digital services,” he says.

Recently, Stanbic partnered with Direct Pay Online, a Kenya-based online payment solutions company that has implemented similar projects in Eastern and Southern Africa to implement the e-commerce platform. This platform allows Zambian merchants to make online sales without customers physically presenting their credit or debit cards at the time of purchase. The platform takes advantage of the bank’s improved electronic channels, and allows transactions to occur online, without the actual in-store debit/credit card swipe.

The launch of this platform came on the back Stanbic launching a comprehensive banking proposition that targets its upper middle-class customers, offering them a wide range of benefits. The proposition, called Executive Banking, offers secure and convenient banking wherever customers are in the world regardless of the time of the day with added benefits of a package that offers them access to a dedicated team of executive bankers that work seamlessly via email, phone or in person to ensure their clients’ banking needs are met. The package has a plethora of other benefits but its emphasis on digital solutions makes it popular among its users.

It’s also interesting to note that Stanbic customers who access the e-banking platform do not have to pay for internet bundles as a result of the bank’s partnership with mobile phone provider MTN.

The ‘Bank for Free’ service enables Stanbic account holders who are MTN customers to access an internet banking and mobile banking smart application for free. The bank’s clients who are on the network will be able to access all Stanbic apps and websites and perform transactions without the use of bundles.

Speaking during the launch of ‘Bank for Free’, MTN Zambia Chief Executive Officer Charles Molapisi applauded the partnership between MTN and Stanbic, which he said would provide guaranteed access to banking services to all customers.

“We are excited to be working on the new service with Stanbic, as remote access to banking can improve the ability of Zambians to use financial services even when they are unable to physically go to a financial institution,” he said.

The bank has partnered with several other institutions to promote its e-banking services. These include the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) with its e-tax platform that allows clients to view ZRA tax obligations, pay for taxes online, view tax historical payments as well as print tax obligations and payment receipts. The bank’s staff and client education programme has since yielded positive feedback with close to 3,000 customers registered to make electronic payments, of which more than 90% are active.

The National Pension Scheme Authority is another partner. Stanbic Bank Zambia was one of the first banks to integrate the e-NAPSA platform, which aims at improving the management of statutory pension contributions in the country. E-NAPSA enables employers and employees to transact their pension contributions online. On this platform, employers can register their employees, file monthly returns and make payments for statutory NAPSA contributions. In addition, employees can use e-NAPSA to check their details as well as keep track of their contributions and benefits information. The system can be accessed from any web-based device, including laptops, computers, tablets and smart phones.

No doubt, e-banking will be key to developing the banking industry going forward, but financial institutions must ensure that they manage intrinsic factors that hamper the uptake of their digital platforms.