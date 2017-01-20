FDD reports PF Secretary General to Police

FDD Spokesperson Antonio Mwanza on Friday reported Davis Mwila the ruling Patriotic Front ( PF ) Secretary General to police over hi a utterance inciting his Cadres to over the running of markets and bus stations.
Mwanza said:
“I would like to inform the nation that I have this morning formally reported Mr Davies Mwila, PF Secretary General to the Police for his criminal utterances of inciting lawlessness and subversion of authority by instructing PF cadres to forcibly take over the running of markets and bus stations in kabwe.
I have formally lodged the complaint to the IG and I have given him a video recording of the Mr Mwila as prima facie evidence.
I have done my part as a patriotic citizen it’s now up to the law enforcement agencies to arrest and charge Mr Davies Mwila accordingly.”
WELL DONE ANTONIO MWANZA
KAPS
January 21, 2017 at 10:53 am
This is a clear case for the Constitutional Court whether moved by petition or not. This is a clear case of interpreting the Constitution on whether or not a party in government can discriminate its citizens by giving preference to a certain cadre of citizens. The Concourt should go further by fining or punishing those who contravene the supreme law of the land.
We have already seen how the public service and public procurement have become the preserve of certain tribes.
If the Constitutional Court sees infringements of the supreme law and waits for Antonio Mwanza to move it, then we should either abolish the Court or amend the law so that it becomes an instrument for good governance.
Paul N.
January 21, 2017 at 12:25 pm