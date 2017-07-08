FAZ Signs two-year partnership with Moroccan FA

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has signed a two-year cooperation agreement with the Royal Football Federation of Morocco (FRM) which will see the two associations partner in football development.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) covers areas of youth development for boys and girls, senior teams, refereeing, camping teams, coaching programmes and medical research and analysis.
The MoU signed by (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga and (FRM) president Fouzi Lekjaa will see Zambian football teams use facilities at the Moroccan Federation’s technical centre that include six state of the art pitches, video analysis, medical facilities and accommodation.
“This is a milestone in as far as football development is concerned. The MoU will target youth football for both boys and girls including coaching training programs. This cooperation will help both Morocco and Zambia because both parties will undertake to make available their facilities during preparation for major events,” said Kamanga.
Kamanga said FAZ will strive to enter into cooperation agreements that will have immediate and direct impact on the development of Zambian football at all levels.
“This agreement will have a very big impact on all our programs. For instance, the women’s league is its infancy, we intend to introduce U-14 and 15 teams. For us to develop these structures, we will require the right infrastructure we can get. With such an agreement on the table, the future of our game looks very bright.”
Meanwhile Kamanga said the Association will continue to solicit for various cooperation agreements with other Associations that will lead to football development in the country.
“This is an exchange program for all our national teams. Our aim is to make sure our teams are well equipped technically and mentally to be able to perform at the highest level possible. As FAZ we are happy this has come to fruition.”
On Tuesday this week, FAZ and FRM signed an MoU at the headquarters of the Royal Football Federation of Morocco.