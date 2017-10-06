FAZ president tips Zambia to beat Nigeria

As the Zambia National team takes to the field against Nigeria in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier this Saturday, I would like to take this opportunity to wish the boys the best of luck as they do duty for Mother Zambia.

Our journey to the 2018 Russia FIFA World Cup may have started on a shaky note, but we have thus far reinvigorated our prospects of making a maiden appearance at the FIFA World Cup in style.

The resurgent spirit shown in the last round of FIFA World Cup qualifiers where we beat Algeria over two legs served to signify our intentions in this race for a ticket to Russia.

We waited for 35 years to get two better over Algeria and when it happened it was worth the wait and by now everyone knows that Zambia means business in this campaign.

When we set out on this journey, we kept on reminding ourselves how far we have come and how hard it has been for this great country to register its name among the few African countries to qualify to a FIFA World Cup. We are reminded of the many times in the past when we have come close to World Cup qualification, notably 1994, 1998 and 2014.

Having come close we are hopeful that this time could be our time to put behind the past failures and grab a place to Russia.

We are mindful of the pedigree of Nigeria whom we respect as a giant footballing nation but however, we are firmly focused on making the most of this opportunity that has unfolded before us.

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) executive is confident that the team will rise to the occasion and make Zambia proud by beating Nigeria.

As the team takes to the field on October 7th 2017, I want to remind them that nothing is impossible in life. Your journey thus far has not been an easy one, but your determination and your pride to represent Mother Zambia through the highest and lowest moments gives us confidence that no challenge is insurmountable with you.

As you take to the field, be reminded that over 15 million Zambians will be looking up to you as you do duty for this great nation.

Once again, on behalf of the FAZ executive members I would like to take this opportunity to thank our patron His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and his government, our clubs, sponsors, fans and the Zambian people at large for the overwhelming support our national team has continued to receive from you since we embarked on this journey. We couldn’t have asked for more.

Your unrelenting support towards the team both in good and bad times has not only given us an extra edge over our opponents but has also acted as the 12th player on the pitch.

Let us all continue supporting our boys. The sky is not the limit.

Go Zambia Go!

For and on behalf of:

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

Andrew Ndanga Kamanga

PRESIDENT