FAZ moves Sunday’s double-header to Nkoloma

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has moved Sunday’s double header involving league leaders Zesco United and second placed Green Buffaloes with the other match pitting Nkana against City of Lusaka to Nkoloma Stadium.
The fixture was initially scheduled to be at Woodlands Stadium but there has been an adjustment.
Napsa Stars have also announced that their match on Sunday will be played at Nkoloma Stadium and not Sunset Stadium as had been earlier announced.
FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA MTN/FAZ FIXTURES FOR SUPER DIVISION WEEK 25 TO BE PLAYED ON SATURDAY 26TH & SUNDAY 27TH AUGUST, 2017
SATURDAY
26/08/17
13:00 Lusaka Dynamos Vs Green Eagles
(Sunset Stadium-Live on SuperSport)
15:00 Zanaco Vs Nchanga Rangers
(Sunset Stadium-Live on SuperSport)
15:00 Nkwazi Vs Forest Rangers
(Edwin Imboela)
15:00 Power Dynamos Vs Red Arrows
(Arthur Davies Stadium)
15:00 Lumwana Radiants Vs Nakambala Leopards
(Lumwana Stadium)
15:00 Kabwe Warriors Vs Mufulira Wanderers
(Godfrey Chitalu Stadium)
SUNDAY
27/08/17
15:00 Napsa Stars Vs Buildcon
(Edwin Imboela)
15:00 Real Nakonde Vs Konkola Blades
(New Nakonde Stadium)
13:00 Green Buffaloes Vs Zesco United
(Nkoloma Stadium-Live on SuperSport)
15:00 City of Lusaka Vs Nkana
(Nkoloma Stadium-Live on SuperSport)
Hi! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from an established
blog. Is it difficult to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast.
I’m thinking about making my own but I’m not sure where to start.
Do you have any tips or suggestions? Many thanks
Silvia Odete Morani Massad
August 28, 2017 at 1:18 am
Excellent site you have got here.. It’s difficult to find high quality writing like yours these days.
I really appreciate individuals like you!
Take care!!
Eloy
August 30, 2017 at 7:16 am
What’s up, all is going fine here and ofcourse every one is sharing data,
that’s actually excellent, keep up writing.
http://23eeee.epu.ntua.gr/UserProfile/tabid/116/userId/125473/Default.aspx
August 30, 2017 at 3:38 pm
Half baked story. Tell us why FAZ has moved the venue. There is an advertising war between MTN and Vodafone and you dont want to tell us about it?
Bellarmine Chatunga
August 30, 2017 at 4:14 pm
Hi to every body, it’s my first visit of this webpage; this webpage includes
remarkable and really excellent stuff for readers.
Lelio Vieira Carneiro Junior
September 1, 2017 at 3:11 am
Fantastic goods from you, man. I’ve keep in mind your stuff prior to and you’re simply extremely fantastic.
I really like what you have received here, certainly like what you are stating and
the way by which you say it. You are making it entertaining and you still
take care of to keep it sensible. I can not wait to
read much more from you. This is really a tremendous web site.
Franziska
September 1, 2017 at 12:07 pm
My developer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from
PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the costs.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using
Movable-type on a number of websites for about a year and am nervous about switching
to another platform. I have heard fantastic
things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can import all my wordpress posts into it?
Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated!
http://ryanthomas645.co.uk
September 2, 2017 at 3:05 am
What’s up, of course this piece of writing is in fact pleasant
and I have learned lot of things from it regarding blogging.
thanks.
stocks available
September 2, 2017 at 11:50 pm
Howdy! Quick question that’s completely off topic.
Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly?
My website looks weird when viewing from my apple iphone.
I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to correct this issue.
If you have any suggestions, please share.
Thank you!
http://gmlaw.omegaguide.com/UserProfile/tabid/253/userId/1967727/Default.aspx
September 3, 2017 at 4:39 am
I am regular visitor, how are you everybody? This post posted
at this website is truly good.
business coaching
September 5, 2017 at 2:16 pm
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a enjoyment account it.
Look advanced to far brought agreeable from you! By the way,
how can we be in contact?
lose weight quick
September 5, 2017 at 9:18 pm
When some one searches for his essential thing, thus he/she desires to
be available that in detail, so that thing is maintained over here.
Adela
September 6, 2017 at 1:03 pm
Thank you a lot for sharing this with all people you actually recognise what you are talking about!
Bookmarked. Please additionally discuss with my web site =).
We will have a link exchange agreement among us
William
September 6, 2017 at 1:21 pm
Yes! Finally something about things you need to become a cartoonist.
estate agent
September 6, 2017 at 6:54 pm
Hello there! This post couldn’t be written any better! Looking through this article reminds me of my previous roommate!
He constantly kept preaching about this. I most certainly will forward this article to him.
Fairly certain he’ll have a very good read. Thanks
for sharing!
real estate deal
September 8, 2017 at 7:42 am
Aw, this was an extremely nice post. Finding the time
and actual effort to produce a superb article… but what can I say… I procrastinate a whole lot and don’t seem to get nearly anything
done.
perkins loans
September 8, 2017 at 5:02 pm
It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d definitely donate to
this fantastic blog! I suppose for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed
to my Google account. I look forward to brand new updates and will talk about this blog with my Facebook group.
Chat soon!
all these things that i've done
September 8, 2017 at 7:44 pm