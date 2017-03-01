FAZ mourns Kamanga who collapsed at Heroes stadium

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wishes to convey its heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Gibby Kamanga team manager for Happy Hearts football.

It is with a heavy heart that we receive the death of Mr Kamanga.

Zambia and the rest of the football community have lost a son who dedicated his life towards football development.

Mr Kamanga is among the few soccer loving Zambians who dedicated their time and resources towards football development.

The Football Association of Zambia wishes the family Gods guidance and strength during this trying moment.

Kamanga collapsed at Heroes stadium while watching the second game between Egypt and Mali at the on-going U20 Africa Cup of Nations and later died at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH).

For and on behalf of:

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

Desmond Katongo

COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER