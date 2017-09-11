FAZ makes K1 Million profit

THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) recorded a turnover of K1.7 million from last Saturday’s 2018 Russia World Cup qualifier against Algeria at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.
FAZ vice-president Rix Mweemba said in an interview yesterday that they spent K550, 000 leaving a surplus of K1,150, 000.
“We had an impressive turnover from the game against Algeria. The stadium was filled and the tickets were sold out. We made a total of K1.7 million. The expenses came to K550,000 giving us a profit of K1,150,000,” Mweemba said.
Zambia bashed Algeria 3-1 and went on to beat the Desert Foxes 1-0 in Constantine.
